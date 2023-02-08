NEW BETHLEHEM – The current school year may only be a little more than half over, but Redbank Valley School Board officials are already looking toward the upcoming year as they adopted the 2023-24 calendar earlier this week.
According to the calendar for the upcoming school year, which was approved unanimously by the eight school board members in attendance at the Feb. 7 meeting, students will return for the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the last day being projected as Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
“We added in snow days and half days before holidays,” district Superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp told the board, pointing to half days of school for students on Nov. 22 and Dec. 22 leading into the Thanksgiving and Christmas/winter breaks.
Built-in snow days have been scheduled for Jan. 2; March 8 and 11; and April 2 and 19, 2024.
Rupp explained that the snow days were placed strategically to allow for some longer breaks and weekends throughout the second half of the year, including the day after New Year’s Day and the Tuesday after Easter.
“I put some of those [days] in to have some days off during the year,” she said, noting that the last day of school will be after the Memorial Day holiday due to a two-week window — May 13-24, 2024 — allotted for the spring round of state Keystone testing.
“I don’t really want to rush that,” she said of the required state testing window. “We will finish after Memorial Day to make sure that state testing is complete, and we’re still out before June.”
According to the calendar, school, as well as district offices, will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day; Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 25 for Christmas; Jan. 1, 2024 for New Year’s Day; March 29 through April 1, 2024 for Easter; and May 27, 2024 for Memorial Day.
School will also be closed, but offices will be open, Oct. 6 for ALF Day; Nov. 22-24 and 27-28 for Thanksgiving and Buck Day; Dec. 26-29 for Christmas/Winter break; Feb. 16 for mid-winter break; and March 28 for Easter.
In-service days are scheduled for teachers Aug. 21-22 and May 30, 2024. Act 80 Days will be held Oct. 27; Nov. 28; Jan. 15, 2024; Feb. 19, 2024; and March 20, 2024.
Grading periods for the 2023-24 school year will be as follows: first quarter, Aug. 24 through Oct. 26; second quarter, Oct. 27 through Jan. 12, 2024; third quarter, Jan. 15 through March 19; and fourth quarter, March 20 through May 29.
Other Business
• Rupp said that district officials are continuing to monitor the floor at the intermediate school after some asbestos tile began to lift following the flood over the Christmas holiday.
“It was peeling up in a certain area,” she said, noting that the district just completed its annual asbestos report. “We did replace a couple tiles in two rooms.”
In order to mitigate future problems, Rupp said the district could replace the existing tile floors with sealed concrete floors.
“We could take time each year to do a couple rooms at a time until that is all taken care of,” she said.
• A request from high school teacher Dr. Joe Harmon to form an official Travel Club was approved in a 7-1 vote with member Dr. Donald Nair voting in opposition, stating he needed more information on the request.
Rupp explained that the club already exists at the high school, but is seeking official status so it can obtain an activities account for fundraising.
• Board members tabled a motion to seek bids for paving projects at all three campuses — including crack filling, sealcoating and line striping — in order to obtain more detailed information on the scope of the work and a rough cost.
• Approval was given to bring the autism support classrooms back to the district from Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 for the 2023-24 school year.
• Haley Barrett was hired as the band front/colorguard coach for the upcoming football season at a total cost of $3,417.74.
Casey Sturgeon and Justin Yeany were also approved as volunteer coaches for varsity softball, as well as Corri Seybert for junior high and varsity volleyball.
• Java Bell was added to the substitute list for the cafeteria.