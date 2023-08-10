NEW BETHLEHEM – With less than two weeks until the start of school, Redbank Valley School Board members took some last-minute action earlier this week to ensure that all students will have the necessary support services when the school year begins.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for special education services, and to hire an additional social worker for the district.
In a surprising move by the board, the MOU with the intermediate unit was initially voted down in a 3-6 vote, with members Ann Kopnitsky, Dr. Donald Nair, Bill Reddinger, John Sayers, Darren Bain and Jason Barnett voting no.
Following the vote, board member Dr. John Kimmel asked fellow board members how they planned to provide the required services, which included occupational and physical therapy, and speech, hearing and vision services, by the first day of school.
“If we’re not going to the IU for these services, where are we going?” he asked. “How are we going to secure those in the next two weeks?”
District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp concurred.
“School starts on Aug. 23, and the students get their services starting that day,” she said. “We have a responsibility to educate the kids.”
Noting the time restraints and the potential for additional costs for not providing the required services, the board decided to reconsider the original motion.
Explaining her initial reason for voting against the proposal, Kopnitsky, who also serves as Redbank’s IU representative, cited the escalating cost.
Barnett agreed.
“That’s why people keep pulling back,” he said, noting that Jefferson County schools have essentially abandoned the IU. “They use the IU for zero services basically.”
Pointing out that the district is paying almost $470,000 for the students who receive the services, Barnett urged future consideration.
“That may be what it has to be, but it’s an area I would look at,” he said. “I think budget time would be a great time to discuss and look at these numbers.”
Following the discussion, a motion to reconsider the MOU with the intermediate unit passed unanimously. With the ensuing vote, the motion to approve the MOU passed, with Bain casting the lone opposing vote. Kopnitsky voted yes during the revote, with a note that the prices are high.
Addressing the issue after the meeting, Rupp explained that the contracted services offered by the IU — including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and hearing — cover both in-district and out-of-district students.
“We contract with them for vision services too since we have a student at Redbank who needs that,” she said. “You can’t just hire a vision specialist; they’re nowhere to be found.”
Rupp explained further that the district does not have to pay for IU speech services for in-district students because the district has a speech therapist on staff.
“The speech services we have to pay are for the students in IU classrooms at another district,” she said.
Rupp pointed out, however, that the majority of the IU costs go to an out-of-district multi-disability classroom.
“Nobody else outside of the IU offers that,” she said, adding that the district has to pay $31,725 per student to attend that classroom.
In other service-related action, the board also approved an addendum to an agreement with the Spero Group LLC of New Bethlehem to hire an additional social worker for the 2023-24 school year to be paid with grant funds.
According to Rupp, the new social worker will be assigned primarily to the elementary schools, joining a social worker and behavior specialist already on staff. All three positions are paid utilizing grant funding.
Barnett voiced concerns about what the district would do with the positions when the grant funding is depleted.
“This board, in the next two or three years, is going to be faced with a financial challenge when the grant money is dried up,” he said. “We’ve added so much stuff, and you’re going to be looking for the easy places to cut.”
Rupp said that she is hoping that the district will be able to save enough money with future retirements for the programs to continue.
“There is talk of it being an unfunded mandate by the state, saying you must have one,” Rupp said of social workers, noting that the positions are often hard to come by. “The fact that we’re able to have two is a pretty big feat.”
Other Business
• During a brief discussion on cyber school, Rupp reported that the district is just about back to the pre-COVID number of students enrolled in cyber school.
“Our latest number was down to 72, and it was up to almost 100 before,” she said, noting that district officials have worked diligently over the summer to bring students back to the district.
“We’re getting more people back every day,” Rupp continued, adding that many of the students are even returning in-person instead of the district-supported cyber school, Go Rockets. “They’re coming back into the building, which is nice to hear.”
• Approval was given to ratify the school district’s agreement with New Bethlehem Borough for paving at the Primary School at an increased cost of $12,046, up from the original estimate of $8,051.
In other paving business, the board authorized the patching of the holes in the driveway in front of the high school at a total cost of $5,600.
• Board members approved an agreement with Salandra Painting of Brockway to refinish the floors in four classrooms at the Intermediate School. Rupp said that three-fourths of the total cost of $15,115 will be reimbursed by the district’s insurance from flood damage at the building this past winter.
• Mariah Huth was hired as a long-term substitute biology teacher at the high school for two years, beginning with the 2023-24 school year, at a total cost of $80,584.
• Approval was given to utilize services from Go Rockets, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and eAchieve for foreign language instruction for the upcoming school year.
• The resignation of high school math teacher Mary Jane Chludzinski was approved, effective Aug. 8.
• Sandra Orf and Nancy McCauley were hired as custodians at a total cost of $27,838 and $29,953 respectively, and Trista Truitt was hired as an elementary aide at a total cost of $42,680.
Additionally, Dawn Davis was hired at the accounts payable/payroll manager at a total cost of $71,685, and Laura Neiswonger was hired as a 200-day high school secretary at a total cost of $47,549. Polly Martz was hired as a cook at a total cost of $20,682, and Olivia Daugherty was hired as a four-and-a-half-hour food handler at a total cost of $10,257.