NEW BETHLEHEM – From the Peanut Butter Festival to Freedom Fest, the annual dinner to Christmas and Halloween events, planning has begun for the 2023 season fo Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce programs.
Starting off the new year at their January meeting, chamber board members went through the busy schedule, but spent considerable time debating what to do about one event in particular: Customer Appreciation Day.
Held in late June throughout downtown New Bethlehem for the past 15 years, Customer Appreciation Day offered up prizes for those who made all the stops at local businesses on the “passport” tour, along with sidewalk sales, vendors and other giveaways.
“It’s a lot of work for the vendors and the stores,” chamber president Gennie Gerow said at the group’s Jan. 16 meeting. She and others noted that some businesses have complained that people just run in and out to get their passports stamped without buying anything or looking around.
The discussion was prompted because Laura Neiswonger, who singlehandedly ran the June event since its inception, announced last year that she would be ending her run as chairperson of Customer Appreciation Day. And with the pending closure of RMS Furniture, a new location would need to be found for the event’s base of operations.
Chamber board member John Gerow said that participating businesses should be contacted to see what they want to do about the event.
“We will try to talk with businesses for what they’d like to have done,” Gennie Gerow added. She suggested that members could be surveyed at the chamber’s upcoming dinner in March.
Board member Gordon Barrows said the discussion needs to center around whether the chamber wants to restructure Customer Appreciation Day, or replace it with another event. He suggested that the local chamber look at what other chambers in the region and beyond are doing.
While no decision was made about Customer Appreciation Day, members went through the long list of upcoming events for 2023, starting with the annual membership dinner, which is set for Saturday, March 4 at Trinity Hall.
Gennie Gerow said she is looking at catering options for the event, and noted that she hoped to lower the ticket price for the dinner in order to attract more people this year.
The customary Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards will be presented at the dinner, and nomination forms will soon be sent to chamber members.
The chamber has set June 2-3 for Community Yard Sales, noting that anyone is welcome to set up sales those days. They noted that they did not plan to create a map for participating sales this year.
Saturday, July 1 will mark the return of Freedom Fest and the Independence Day fireworks display in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
Event chairman Corey Botelho said he is working on a lineup that will include at least music, vendors and fireworks, along with honoring local veterans.
The Peanut Butter Festival will be held Sept. 15-17 in Gumtown Park. Gennie Gerow said that vendors have been reaching out for months already to sign up for the chamber’s signature event.
“We’re always working on the Peanut Butter Festival,” she said.
Looking deeper into the year, Gerow said she would like to see the Halloween parade return to the valley after being absent for several years.
She also said that some of those involved with the annual Christmas parade would like to see the event moved from its traditional Saturday afternoon time to Friday evening.
Changes to the Festival of Trees, which has been held the past two years in the Redbank Valley History Center, may also be coming, Gerow said, as those involved would like to find a location that would be open more hours during the holiday season for people to see the trees. Some at the meeting suggested finding an outdoor location for the trees, similar to what Clarion did last year.
Gerow also suggested adding a couple of new events to the chamber’s lineup for 2023, including a special bingo and a spring dance.
“Something for the older generation,” she said of the dance.
In other business at this week’s meeting, it was noted that ballots to elect board members will also be sent to members soon. Terry and Jennifer Beamer are on the ballot to fill three-year terms, while Botelho is on the ballot for a one-year term.