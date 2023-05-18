NEW BETHLEHEM – With time running short, and a lack of volunteers ready to help, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board members this week agreed that the best course of action would be to cancel this year’s Customer Appreciation Day.
The decision to cancel the one-day event that was planned for June 23 came at the chamber board’s monthly meeting on Monday.
“The chamber decided that they could not do the event as well as it has been done in the past; so rather than do it poorly, they have chosen not to do it this year,” the board said in a prepared statement.
“We are lacking the necessary manpower,” board member Gordon Barrows said, encouraging members of chamber businesses and others in the community to step forward to help with chamber events. “It does take a village to make some of these events work.”
“This was not as easy decision to make,” chamber president Gennie Gerow said. “Longtime organizer Laura Neiswonger was not able to do it this year and the chamber just doesn’t have the ‘people power’ to put it together well enough to meet the expectations that Laura’s work created. We would rather not do it at all than to do it poorly. Laura set a standard that we just don’t think we can meet this year.”
Gerow also said that more volunteers are needed to keep community events such as Customer Appreciation Day going.
“While we enjoy holding these events for the community, we simply do not have enough volunteers to do all that we would like to do,” she said.
The chamber’s Customer Appreciation Day centered around a prize and passport promotion, that encouraged people to visit all the participating businesses to get their passports stamped in order to be entered in drawings to win prizes. As part of the day — typically held the fourth Friday in June — many businesses in New Bethlehem would offer special deals, giveaways and hold sidewalk sales.
While the 2023 edition of Customer Appreciation Day has been canceled, chamber members said it won’t be an end to the event. Barrows’ motion to delay the special day until 2024 was unanimously approved.
“Then we have a whole year to plan Customer Appreciation Day for next year,” Gerow said, noting that hopefully by then, more people will be willing to help out.
With other big events coming up as well — Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 1, and the Peanut Butter Festival in September — Gerow said more help is always needed. That can come in the form of people who want to help for specific events, or to help fill several remaining vacancies on the chamber’s board of directors.
Gerow said that the requirements to serve on the board are simple — be a member of the chamber; be able to attend two meetings a month, either in person or by Zoom; and be able to volunteer during chamber sponsored events.
Requirements for volunteers are simple too, she added, “Just let us know that you are available and willing to help — or just show up!”
“We are planning on holding several public meetings for upcoming events,” Gerow said. “We hope that there are some new volunteers willing to help!”
Public meetings to help plan the Sept. 15-17 Peanut Butter Festival were scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the following days at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem: June 5 and 26, July 18, and Aug. 8 and 22.
During their meeting on Monday, the chamber helped fill some of the open positions, with the appointment of Matthew Green as a new board member, and Redbank Valley High School junior Emily Truitt as a junior board member.
Gerow updated the members on the upcoming Freedom Fest, to be held in Gumtown Park on Saturday, July 1. She said that several vendors are signed up to take part, along with the Meadows frozen custard truck, a kettle corn vendor and the Distant Fire Company which will offer desserts. The chamber will operate a food stand as well, with hot dogs and walking tacos.
Also on hand for the event will be the U.S. Army with a rock climbing wall, and an Air Force recruiter.
The local American Legion post will take part in a military salute, and the Leatherwood Band will perform prior to the fireworks display at dusk.
Chamber members noted that additional donations are needed to help fund the fireworks this year. Members said that the display will cost the chamber $7,000, an increased of $2,000 from last year.