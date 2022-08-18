NEW BETHLEHEM – The start of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is less than a month away, and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials devoted their Aug. 15 meeting to the pending festivities.

Chamber members first addressed security for the Sept. 16-18 festival by accepting a proposal from Corey Botelho of Tri-Force Tactical to provide security for the event.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos