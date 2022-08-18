NEW BETHLEHEM – The start of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival is less than a month away, and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials devoted their Aug. 15 meeting to the pending festivities.
Chamber members first addressed security for the Sept. 16-18 festival by accepting a proposal from Corey Botelho of Tri-Force Tactical to provide security for the event.
Botelho said he and his company would provide free daytime security at the festival, offering to set up a booth for emergencies along Water Street.
Chamber president Gennie Gerow said that while daytime security would be welcome, the festival really needed a nighttime presence to keep an eye on vendor booths after everyone has left each day.
The chamber agreed to pay Botelho $100 for the three nights of security work in and around Gumtown Park.
After briefly meeting with Guy Gross of the Knight Cruisers Car Club regarding the festival car cruise-in on Sept. 18, Gerow gave an update about the upcoming festival.
She said that as of Monday, 14 food vendors had signed up, including two new vendors. The number is in line with last year’s total, although Gerow expects that more could sign up before the event next month.
Gerow added that 35 craft vendors were also signed up for this year, the same number as last year, with more expected to turn in their registrations before the Aug. 31 deadline.
She told chamber members that Allegheny Burial Service, formerly New Bethlehem Burial, has offered to donate the tents, tables and chairs that the chamber uses for its booth at the festival this year.
“It’s really nice that they want to do this,” she said, noting that the cost savings will be a big boost for the festival.
Gerow also said that more contestants are needed for the Peanut Butter Festival Queen and Princess pageants. Currently, only one girl has entered in each division. The deadline to signup is Aug. 31.
A public meeting regarding the Peanut Butter Festival will be held at the Windstream building along Lafayette Street at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. Anyone with questions about the festival, or those wishing to help out or take part in the festival are invited to attend.
In other business at the meeting, the chamber welcomed the Barn at Willow Grove, a new wedding and event venue in the Mayport area, as the newest member of the chamber.