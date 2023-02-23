NEW BETHLEHEM – Gearing up for their annual membership and awards dinner on March 4, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board members on Monday made final plans for the upcoming event, and looked ahead to the group’s slate of activities for the year.
Among those events, the annual Customer Appreciation Day had been a big question mark for the chamber, after long-time organizer Laura Neiswonger stepped down from running the event.
But on Monday, chamber president Gennie Gerow said that over the past month she had talked with a number of the businesses in town, with the majority in favor of keeping Customer Appreciation Day.
“The majority of people still want to have it,” she said, noting that a group of residents from Broadwood Towers were especially supportive, and offered the use of the recreation room in the high-rise building for the event.
Gerow said that if the chamber holds Customer Appreciation Day in June, it may need to be scaled back some. She also proposed some changes to address the biggest complaint about the day, noting that too many people pick up multiple passports to take around to the participating businesses. Instead, she said, only one passport would be given to each person physically present at registration.
Gerow also said that to encourage more people to participate, rather than offering prize tickets to only those who visit all passport stops, she said tickets could be given for each business they visit. That way, she said, older folks or those with mobility issues can still take part by visiting the businesses that they can.
While it appears that Customer Appreciation Day will be held this year, Gerow said she still wanted to get ideas and input from chamber members at the group’s annual dinner on March 4.
Looking ahead, Gerow encouraged Freedom Fest chairman Corey Botelho to present a report about the July 1 festival at the group’s March meeting. She noted that the fireworks company has been reserved for that night.
Also, Gerow said, planning for the Sept. 15-17 Peanut Butter Festival continues, with more and more crafters and food vendors signing up each week.
Gerow said that some big changes could be coming for the chamber’s events late in the year, including Halloween and Christmas activities.
She said that she recently met with Redbank Valley School District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp, who expressed interest in seeing the chamber’s Halloween parade return to the high school after several years of absence.
“We will have a Halloween parade this year,” Gerow said, noting that the event could be held on the school track if weather permits, or move inside to the auditorium where it had been held for many years.
And in December, Gerow said it’s looking more and more likely that the chamber’s annual Christmas parade could move from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening.
“I think changing it to nighttime would be a good idea,” she said, noting that Rupp also said she would encourage school groups to take part in the event. Churches, businesses, fire companies and more would also be invited to enter floats, Gerow said, noting that the floats could be lit up with holiday decorations.
If the parade is moved to a Friday, Gerow said the chamber would also likely move Snack With Santa to the same evening, following the parade.
Also at Monday’s meeting, it was announced that board members Terry Beamer and Jennifer Beamer had been re-elected to three-year terms, while member Corey Botelho was elected to a one-year term.