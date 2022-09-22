NEW BETHLEHEM – Right on the heels of this past weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials met Monday to discuss what they saw as a very successful event, and to look ahead to next year to see what could make it even better.
From electrical upgrades in Gumtown Park, to tweaks to returning events, chamber board members brainstormed ideas for the group’s largest event of the year.
“We can only improve,” chamber president Gennie Gerow said.
“It was a nice setup,” member Terry Beamer said of the record number of food vendors and crafters that filled the park and lined Water Street. “The park was full.”
With Gerow noting that some potential vendors had to be turned away due to the lack of space, members looked for ways to expand the festival grounds to not only accommodate more vendors, but to provide a better flow around the festival area.
They suggested moving the inflatable carnival rides toward the basketball court area in order to open up more ground for crafters, and to provide a loop for visitors through the park and back around on Water Street so that more food vendors could potentially be added as well.
Noting that the wristband money for the inflatable carnival doesn’t provide enough profit to pay for the rentals, members also suggested finding sponsors to offset the difference, or looking into other providers to see if a lower cost can be found.
The chamber board also talked about making improvements to the electrical grid in the park, and said they will consider raising the vendor fee next year so that it also includes the additional electrical fee that has been charged for years. They noted that most vendors pay the electrical fee anyway, and that some others, tap into the electric without paying.
Gerow said the festival’s first-ever Jeep Invasion was a much larger success than expected, drawing around 25 Jeeps on Saturday. Organizers had expected to see only 10 to 12 Jeeps for the first year.
Other ideas for next year included starting the fireworks earlier in the evening, adding additional port-o-johns, and starting earlier on the parade to encourage more marching bands and other units to participate.
The board also discussed the festival’s queen and princess pageant, after this year’s effort only garnered one contestant in each category.
Before considering a move to open the scholarship contest to girls from outside of the Redbank Valley area, organizers suggested talking with Redbank Valley High School officials to see if a club or group from the school could help with the event.
Officials noted that this year’s Peanut Butter Festival royalty will appear in the upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Representing the local American Legion post, Ray Ishman approached the chamber board at Monday’s meeting to encourage support for the Wreaths Across America program which will be brought to the Redbank Valley for the first time this holiday season.
Ishman said that the wreaths are $15 each, and that individuals may sponsor wreaths for their loved ones and friends who were veterans. The wreaths will be placed in 14 Redbank Valley area cemeteries following a program at the new Veterans Memorial Park in New Bethlehem on Dec. 17.
Businesses and other sponsors are also being sought for the effort, with Ishman noting that there are more than 1,400 veterans buried just in the Redbank Valley area.
He noted that applications to sponsor wreaths will be distributed this week.
As part of the placing of the wreaths, Ishman said the names of the veterans are spoken out loud.
“That way they’ll never be forgotten,” he said.