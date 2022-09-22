NEW BETHLEHEM – Right on the heels of this past weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials met Monday to discuss what they saw as a very successful event, and to look ahead to next year to see what could make it even better.

From electrical upgrades in Gumtown Park, to tweaks to returning events, chamber board members brainstormed ideas for the group’s largest event of the year.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos