[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was submitted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce as part of its new Business of the Month efforts.]
NEW BETHLEHEM – Only one other current business in New Bethlehem has seen more of the pageant of our local history than June’s Business of the Month, the Charles P. Leach Agency Inc.
Organized in 1932, the Leach Agency is younger than the borough’s oldest still active business, The Leader–Vindicator newspaper.
Charles P. Leach, grandfather of the agency’s current owner Lisa Goth, hung his shingle on Broad Street at the depth of the Great Depression. The Leach Agency has been part of the area’s business landscape through nearly 80 years of constant changes.
Although the Charles P. Leach Agency offers personal, auto, life and health insurance, it has focused on business insurance. With licensing in 19 states, Leach can offer a wide range of coverage and service at competitive pricing. It is easy to forget that a business loss affects not just the business owners, but their employees, customers and suppliers, too. Businesses have to take all of this into account for good coverage and the Leach Agency is good at writing business coverage.
Being a family-owned business, it follows that family interests can help develop the business model. Goth’s husband, Ed Goth has a 25-year career in the EMT service. Although no longer an EMT, Ed is active in the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and was the longstanding emergency management coordinator for New Bethlehem Borough. His interest and knowledge of the EMT businesses prompted the Leach Agency to begin offering insurance to EMT providers. Addressing this highly specialized market, New Bethlehem’s Charles P. Leach Agency has become Pennsylvania’s largest underwriter of EMT insurance in the state.
The insurance business is both self and state regulated, and both the commonwealth and the industry require significant initial and continuing education in order to sell insurance. Lisa and Ed Goth, and all of their team are Certified Insurance Counsellors or Certified Insurance Service Representatives. Both of these licenses require significant training to obtain and then ongoing study and retesting for recertification to keep agents up to date on the industry. Lisa Goth says this ongoing training is an important part of the agency’s success. Currently, the Charles P. Leach Agency has 18 full-time and one part-time employees.
Lisa Goth is very much aware of her family’s long history in the Redbank Valley. She is the sixth generation of Leachs to call this region home. Not just the Leach Agency, but a great-great-grandfather started the Brookville Glove Manufacturing in 1883. Her awareness of this long history and her sense of community show themselves in the primary goal that she has set for the Agency, “to help people.”
“We don’t just sell a piece of paper,” Lisa Goth said. “The value of our service isn’t realized until the client needs to make a claim. We personally go to be with our clients when they need their insurance, we are there at their worst day.”
This awareness of history, community and responding to need are all parts of what Lisa Goth sees of what makes the Leach Agency unique. She sees the business as being part of the community and as being very highly service motivated and responsive to client needs. She says that they take the time to get to know the businesses that they insure. They go out into the gas fields, the production floors and the loading docks. This familiarity with the businesses of their clients helped the agency save clients money during the pandemic shutdown by adjusting coverage to the changes that were forced on the businesses.