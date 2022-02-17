NEW BETHLEHEM – After laying out their plans for a busy 2022 in January, members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce dug into planning for several upcoming events at their February meeting last week.
First and foremost on the chamber’s schedule is the group’s annual membership dinner, which will be held Saturday, April 23 at Trinity Hall.
Chamber event coordinator Gennie Gerow told the board at its Feb. 10 meeting that Zack’s would once again cater the event, and that there would not be a guest speaker this year.
She said that businesses will soon be asked to contribute items for the event’s auctions, and that nominations are being sought for the chamber’s Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year awards.
Invitations for the dinner will be in the mail soon, Gerow added.
Next up for the chamber will be the return of the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, which is planned for Saturday, May 7 in downtown New Bethlehem this year.
With a Mother’s Day theme due to the holiday the following day, Gerow said tickets to the event will be the perfect gift for moms to spend time with their adult children.
Gerow said that several wineries have signed on already to take part, along with some vendors and crafters.
Looking further into the year, Gerow suggested a new idea for the chamber’s signature Peanut Butter Festival in September: a Jeep invasion.
She said that the event may be added to the Saturday schedule of the festival, so as not to conflict with the traditional car cruise on Sunday. She suggested that the Jeeps could be staged on one side of Water Street during the day, so that there was still room for participants in the Saturday afternoon parade to line up. Then, she said, the Jeeps could take part in the parade.
“It would be something different,” Gerow said, noting that she’s looking to “get some new things in the festival” this year.
Board member John Gerow said the Jeep event would be a big draw that would bring many people to the festival.
With regards to the Peanut Butter Festival, wine event and other programs, the chamber board received a proposal for a mobile point-of-sale credit card machine. Members said they felt that offering customers the chance to use credit cards would boost revenues for the chamber during its events.
The board also said it hopes to have an online store up and running this year as well.
Other chamber events coming up this year include the community yard sales June 3-4; Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, June 24; the Freedom Fest and Fireworks on Saturday, July 2; as well as Halloween and Christmas festivities later in the year.