NEW BETHLEHEM – After introducing some new and updated events last year, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a 2022 calendar packed with community events.
At their first meeting of the new year on Jan. 13, chamber members outlined a busy schedule, that includes the return of the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest in May, a possible golf outing, yard sales, Customer Appreciation Day, Independence Day festivities, the signature Peanut Butter Festival, and expanded Halloween and Christmas activities later in the year.
Starting things off for the chamber in 2022 will be the group’s annual membership dinner, which will be held at Trinity Hall on Saturday, April 23.
Chamber president Austin Blose said that he also wanted to bring back the chamber’s golf outing after many years, suggesting that it could be held locally at Bostonia Country Club possibly in May, June or October.
Blose said he would look into the golf course availability and possible dates.
Chamber events coordinator Gennie Gerow said that the Wine, Shine and Brew Fest will return to downtown New Bethlehem on Saturday, May 7, with a Mother’s Day theme.
“I want to have it in town,” she said, recalling that the chamber’s original wine walks were held in the business district before the festival moved to Water Street.
Gerow said that letters will be going out soon to prospective wineries, breweries and distilleries. Members also suggested inviting a handful of food vendors and crafters to take part as well.
With the event back in the business district, Gerow said she still wants to have the vendors outside, using space between buildings and in parking lots. She said the reason for the move back to Broad Street is so that it is more visible.
“We get a lot of traffic though here on the weekends,” she said, noting that it would present an active, vibrant community to passersby.
Next up on the calendar will be the chamber’s community yard sales June 3-4, followed by Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, June 24.
“I want to add a couple of things to that,” Gerow said of Customer Appreciation Day, explaining that she plans to relocate the food vendors to the municipal parking lot for the day. “People really come out for that.”
Moving into July, the chamber is looking at hosting its Freedom Fest and Independence Day fireworks display on Saturday, July 2.
The Peanut Butter Festival will return Sept. 16-18 to Gumtown Park.
Holiday events late in the year will include expanded Halloween festivities, and a possible shift in the community’s Christmas kick-off event.
Members suggested moving the Christmas parade from the first Saturday of December to Friday evening, Dec. 2, in order to host a Light Up Night along with the parade.
Board member Jennifer Beamer said that the event could expand into a community gathering with Santa Claus in the municipal parking lot, possibly with vendors.
Members also said they would like to see the return of the community Christmas tree in the old railroad yard off Arch Street, near the statues of the three bears.
The group approved a motion to investigate holding the Light Up Night on Dec. 2.
Also at last week’s meeting, Blose proposed a large raffle fundraiser for the chamber, with a grand prize package valued at around $1,000, and prizes including an Air B&B stay, gift cards, guns and more. The board agreed to proceed with the raffle plans.