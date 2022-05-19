NEW BETHLEHEM – The next few months will be very busy for the Redbank Valley, as the local chamber of commerce is preparing a number of events for the area.
At their meeting on May 12, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board members talked about four upcoming events, including Community Yard Sales, Customer Appreciation Day, Freedom Fest and the chamber’s signature event, the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
Officials said that the Community Yard Sales will be held Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. Anyone wishing to have their yard or garage sale listed on the official map, should call (724) 525-9844. Maps will be available for pickup at The Leader-Vindicator, The Jewelry Shop, A-Plus Mini Mart and Uni-Mart in New Bethlehem.
Chamber members said that planning for the June 24 Customer Appreciation Day is underway, and once again being led by Laura Neiswonger.
Freedom Fest is making its return on Saturday, July 2.
The theme this year will be “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”
“We have a pretty full day planned,” chamber event director Gennie Gerow said, noting that the festivities in Gumtown Park and along Water Street will include three inflatable carnival attractions, a number of food vendors, carnival games, fire company demonstrations and more.
Also returning this year will be the dunk tank, with local officials and celebrities signed up to be dunked, including Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Amy Rupp, New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows, local police officer John Smith and more.
Gerow said that the Leatherwood Band will perform on stage, leading into the Independence Day fireworks display at dusk.
And looking ahead, Gerow gave a rundown of the planning taking place for the Sept. 16-18 Peanut Butter Festival, also in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
Festivities this year will include the car cruise, tractor show, parade, evening musical entertainment, fireworks, 5K race, eating contest, queen and princess crowning, bake off and cook off, the Cute As A Peanut contest, the duck race and more.
Gerow said food and craft vendors are signing up for the festival.
She said that plans are to bring back the festival’s coloring contest this year, and to seek title sponsors for the event.
In the chamber’s merchandise tent, Gerow said locally made Smucker’s peanut butter products will once again be sold; however, the chamber was notified that the number of cases of chocolate with peanut butter will be extremely limited this year due to the product being discontinued.
Gerow said additional volunteers will be needed to operate the chamber’s tent this year, and encouraged local businesses to sign up to help.
In other business at last week’s meeting, it was announced that board members Gordon Barrows, Gennie Gerow and John Gerow were re-elected to three-year terms, while Terry Beamer, Jennifer Beamer and Amber Kimmel were elected to one-year terms.
In electing officers, Gennie Gerow was elected president, with Barrows vice president. Jennifer Beamer was elected secretary and Terry Beamer as treasurer.