NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Redbank Valley School District, recently voted to accept new Junior Chamber Person, Emily Truitt.
Truitt, a student at Redbank Valley High School, will serve as the Junior Chamber Person (JCP) in the Redbank Valley community until her graduation from Redbank. In her role, Truitt, a junior at Redbank, will actively participate in chamber meetings and community events. Although she cannot vote or attend executive sessions, the experience will be helpful in Truitt’s future career.
“I wished to become a Junior Chamber Person because I would like to make a difference in our community, while gaining experience for a future career,” Truitt said.
The Junior Chamber Person (JCP) Program is an initiative modeled after the statewide Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs “Junior Council Person” program which aims to get young people involved in their local communities. It will allow Truitt to take an active role in the business process of the Redbank Valley community and bring a young, fresh perspective to the chamber.
Chamber Vice President and JCP Chairperson Gordon Barrows shared, “While the JCP does not have an official vote on chamber, he or she does have a voice and an official seat at the table. It is a mutually beneficial relationship that actively engages chamber officials, the Redbank Valley School District and the youth. It also allows chamber directors to serve as mentors to students who will be future leaders in their communities.”
The program will provide Truitt with the opportunity to learn critical skills including team building and collaboration, public speaking, public engagement, budgeting and running effective meetings. It also will allow Truitt the opportunity to deliberate on issues that affect the community.
Truitt was selected as the chamber’s JCP after an application and interview process with chamber officials.Truitt serves as the treasurer for the Tri-M Music Honors Society, section leader for the marching band, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has additionally earned honors and awards including the Billy Michael Student Leadership Award, as well as honors in District and Regional Band.
Truitt is also the founder of the Victory Garden which began as a Girl Scout project to honor veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, located next to the New Bethlehem Moose Lodge.
After graduation from high school, Truitt plans attend a four-year university to major in political science.
For more information about the Chamber’s JCP Program, including guidelines, requirements and application, visit: RedbankChamber.com/junior-chamber-person.