NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, Rupp Real Estate.
Owned by Alan and Mellissa Rupp, the business opened in 2019 at its Broad Street, New Bethlehem location.
Mellissa Rupp has 25-plus years of real estate sales and appraisal experience.
Rupp Real Estate is a full-service agency offering the following professional services:
• Residential, commercial, farm and land sales.
• Consultation services for buyers and sellers.
• Residential appraisal services.
• Non-vehicle notary services.
• Property Management.
The business covers a large part of Western Pennsylvania, including Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson and Venango counties. Rupp Real Estate has recently expanded and opened an office in Punxsutawney.
Agents include Kathy Bowser, Ken Bowser, Sharon Lightner, Jennifer Jimenez, Teresa Steel, Dewayne Knisely and Missy Rupp.
Appraisers on staff are Mellissa Rupp, Theresa Forrest and Ray Shreckengost.
Administrative staff includes Sharon Shreckengost, Elizabeth Jeffers, Kimberlee Mackey and Brandon Rupp.