NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed its newest member, The Grooming Lab, located at 237 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
The Grooming Lab is owned and operated by Ashton Hopper and was established in May 2023. Since 2017, Hopper has followed her dreams, transforming a hobby in her home into a professional establishment in her hometown of New Bethlehem.
The Grooming Lab is a one-on-one grooming facility for pets. The business offers grooming services, apparel and bathing supplies.
To celebrate the new business, the chamber will host a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15.
All other festivities will be open to the public on Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m.
For more information about the new business, visit www.groominglab.net, call (814) 609-8712 or email Thegroominglab23@gmail.com.