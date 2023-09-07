NEW BETHLEHEM – From Oak Ridge to Distant, ball fields are quiet for the first time since June, as the third season of the reestablished Redbank Valley Church Softball League recently concluded.
This year, more than 120 players will hang up their cleats.
“We’re pretty much competitive,” said league organizer and Oakland Church of God team captain Benny Gundlach. “It’s probably on the lower end of competition, but we have some pretty good players, we do keep score, and we do like to have bragging rights for the winner.”
What began as pandemic-era hopes for a New Bethlehem area team for the Clarion County Church Softball League quickly grew into something much larger.
Gundlach explained that the idea for a community team came from watching his brother play in the county league during spring of 2021.
“There was a need for people coming out of COVID for people to get out and have some fun and be outside,” Gundlach said.
After pitching the idea to Leatherwood Church pastor Doug Henry, sign-ups went out on Facebook.
“We thought about a team or two from the area to join the county league, but we wanted to see how much interest there was in our local churches,” Gundlach said, noting that area churches had not fielded a team since the early 2010s.
The response far exceeded expectations.
“We had entries from First Church of God, Grace Baptist, Distant Baptist, Grace Community Church, Oakland and Leatherwood,” Gundlach said. “With all those teams, we decided we had enough to start our own league.”
The 2023 season featured six co-ed teams on several community fields from Distant to Oak Ridge to Clarion. It also brought the addition of a Cottage Hill Church team and a larger, consolidated Baptist team comprised of players from Distant, Springside and Limestone Baptist churches.
To Henry, the strength and growth of the league is emblematic of ongoing changes in the community.
“It’s a different generation that’s coming through,” said Henry. “There was a time when there was nobody to carry the torch, and the generation change and health of local [churches] has meant more people willing to play and help out.”
Although competition and camaraderie are important to the game, the spiritual outcomes are just as meaningful.
“It allows people that aren’t as comfortable in church to come together with other believers,” Henry explained. “The first season, we had a family start coming to church so they could play. They were able to begin coming to church and become baptized. They’ve become regular attenders and believers. That was a really cool thing to see.”
With the only existing challenge for the league being weather-related cancellations at the Oak Ridge field, a persistent problem for Redbank ballplayers, both Henry and Gundlach see an exciting future for the league.
“We would like to get an all-star team to play in the Interstate Softball Tournament in Roanoke, Virginia,” Gundlach said. “It would be awesome if we could get a team to do that next year.”
The Redbank Valley Church Softball League holds doubleheaders Monday and Tuesday nights at 6:30 from mid-June to mid-August. Interested players should contact their church, or reach out to the league Facebook page for regular updates on next year’s season schedule, rules and tournaments.