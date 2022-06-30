REDBANK – The non-denominational St. Mary’s Redbank Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a special celebration and luncheon on Saturday, July 9.
Throughout a century-and-a-half, a lot of people have come through the small, rural church, and many events have happened at the location along Redbank Road, Templeton.
But perhaps no more so than over the last year or so, as new life has been breathed into the church, that was for most of its history known as St. Mary’s Episcopal Church or St. Mary’s Anglican Church.
With a dwindling congregation and shutdowns due to the pandemic and even prior to that, the new non-profit group, the Redbank Church and Cemetery Foundation, took ownership of the property last year with a goal of preserving the church’s history, while at the same time offering a new place of fellowship for people of the area.
“We just didn’t want it to be a static thing,” foundation president Jim Shuster said, noting that significant improvements have been taking place at the church and on the grounds for months now. The foundation is also close to officially acquiring the adjacent old schoolhouse property as well, he said.
With deep family roots at the Redbank church, Shuster said the goals of the group are historic preservation, digitization of church records and continued improvements to the property.
The Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, who currently serves as mayor of New Bethlehem, also holds a position on the foundation board, and helping to lead the spiritual renewal at the church, which was provided to the group by the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.
He said that not only does the church want to keep in touch with its 150-year tradition, but also grow into a new contemporary Christian mission.
Barrows, who was recently ordained through Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., as well as the Christian Leaders Institute in Spring Lake, Mich., is now pursuing a doctoral equivalent degree in theology from the John Rawlings School of Divinity at Liberty University.
As ministry leader at Redbank, he said he hopes the church can build up to having a regular schedule of services.
Shuster and Barrows explained that for now, the church is focused on special services, filling a niche that many other churches in the area do not currently fill. They pointed to their Thanksgiving Eve service last fall, and plans for music services and more.
They said the property is also well suited for destination weddings and other family events, especially once plans advance for the old school property next door. And Shuster said that with the church’s proximity to the Armstrong and Redbank trails, and the Allegheny River, they would like to eventually partner with the trail groups for programs.
“We want to take advantage of the recreational opportunities that surround the church,” Barrows said.
Since the group’s formation last year, Shuster said the foundation’s board of directors has been expanded, citing the additions of longtime area ministers the Revs. Rocky Hammond and John Phillips.
Barrows said he is working with Phillips and Hammond to create a broader pulpit schedule at the Redbank church, and is looking for ministers of all denominations, retired pastors and lay speakers who would be interested in being a part of the services.
To become a part of the local faith community, Barrows said the Redbank church has become a member of the Redbank Valley Church Association.
“We’re a part of the church community now officially,” he said.
Shuster added, however, that the Redbank church is not out to compete with other churches, but is looking to fill in any gaps that might exist already.
“We’re not trying to be competitive, we’re trying to be complementary,” Barrows added.
Shuster said that may involve church services on days and at times that other churches don’t typically congregate.
“God’s just as happy if you walk in on a Saturday afternoon as on a Sunday morning,” he said, saying that the church is “non-judgmental” and welcomes anyone. “It’s God’s little outpost.” They said plans are to hold worship services at the church on a bi-monthly basis, along with all major Christian holidays as pastors are available.
Although a lot has been done at the church in recent months, Barrows and Shuster said much more needs to take place, and help is being sought for various projects.
From remodeling the church windows, to improving the heating and cooling in the building, to cleaning out the belfry, they said both monetary donations and manpower are needed.
“Donations don’t always come in the form of dollars and cents,” Shuster said, adding that help is also needed in collecting, preserving and digitizing old church records and documents. He said the church would be grateful to be able to borrow and copy any old records that people in the area may have.
Shuster also sees opportunities in ministering to those who grew up in the church, but have since moved away. He said that plans are being developed to bring the church to the people electronically.
“We want to preserve the historical value and character of the church, while continuing to modernize its capabilities,” Barrows said.
Those family connections to the church will be especially important as the church celebrates its 150th year on July 9.
Shuster and Barrows said any and all people with ties to the church are welcome, along with anyone new who would like to join in the celebration.
The event will begin at 1 p.m., and the special worship service will be led by the Rev. Kimberly Karashin of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.
A picnic luncheon catered by Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant will follow on the church grounds.
They said they hope the event will help begin to connect the church with the larger community.
“It’s about investing in the community in all those ways,” Shuster said.
For more details on the church or the upcoming anniversary celebration, contact Shuster at (717) 440-1923 or Barrows at (814) 275-6714, or visit StMarysRedbankChurch.org.