NEW BETHLEHEM – Cellphones and personnel topped the agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board.
While considering a motion to approve next year’s high school student handbook, board members in two separate discussions questioned the student cellphone policy as proposed by district administration.
After first proposing to table final approval of the student handbook until the cellphone policy could be revisited, board member Mitch Blose made a motion to amend the current cellphone policy and create a new one for the high school that essentially mirrors the elementary handbook which does not permit the use of cellphones during the school day.
“I just don’t think they should be used recreationally,” he said. “They need to be monitored better.”
Board member Dee Bell agreed, but pointed to some exceptions to the rule such as teacher-approved class activities and student health monitoring.
“I think the biggest part of it is, we have to nail down the bullying, and we have to nail down on our [test] scores,” he said. “We need to get back to basics and see where we’re at.”
Board member Jason Barnett offered some words of caution, noting that oftentimes parents use cellphones as a way to connect with their children during the day.
“I think if you try to take it all day…the amount of recourse you’re going to have simply from a parent who can’t reach their child during the day is going to be astronomical,” he said, pointing out, however, that he does not want his children using their phones during class time.
Board president Bill Reddinger relayed a conversation he had recently with a high school student whom he told about the board’s discussion regarding prohibiting cellphones.
“[The student] looked at me and said ‘it’s not going to work because the system has allowed us to use it for all these years, so we’re accustomed to it,’” Reddinger said. “How are you going to take something away that’s been given?”
Reddinger added that while the board can indeed just prohibit cell phone use, the school should not become a prison.
Blose conceded that even with a policy in place, students are still going to find a way around it.
“You can’t stop them. I did it when I was in school and it was illegal,” he said. “You hide it and you don’t get caught.”
Barnett asked why the board would set a policy that they know isn’t going to mean anything.
“Is there conclusive evidence that having cellphones in school is bad in the capacity that we use them?” he asked.
He also asked how much of the administration’s time was spent policing the policy.
High school principal Roddy Hartle pointed to last year’s transition from no student cellphone use to limited cellphone use at breakfast, lunch and in the hallways between classes.
“We wanted to be able to work with the students,” he said, noting that the staff spent a considerable amount of time enforcing the initial cellphone rule. “Do we still discipline students with cellphones? Yes, a lot.”
Despite the possibility of student infractions, Blose maintained his position.
“You have to have something that is a hard line that keeps them from not getting so distracted,” he said.
Again addressing test scores and the potential for bullying, board member Heidi Byers said that the board needs to consider what is best for the students.
“Do cellphones contribute to either of those issues in a positive or a negative way?” she asked.
Reddinger reminded his fellow board members that their job is to present policy.
“It’s up to the staff, administration and teachers to implement it,” he said.
Ultimately, the board’s initial motion to approve changes to the high school’s handbook failed in a 2-5 vote with members Blose, Bell, Byers, Dr. Donald Nair and Ann Kopnitsky voting no. Board members Dr. John Kimmel and Brent Wile were absent.
When the issue was revisited at the conclusion of the meeting, and following a second round of discussion, the board amended and approved the original motion to allow cellphone usage before school and in between classes. Students will no longer be permitted to use phones at lunch. The motion passed in a 5-2 vote with Reddinger and Blose voting no.
Board Renews
Behavior Specialist and Social Worker
In other business at the June 14 meeting, the board voted to renew contracted services for a behavior specialist and social worker utilizing the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
When asked if the positions were required, district superintendent Amy Rupp said that they were not, but that some ESSERS funds were earmarked for two years to support the social worker and the behavior specialist.
“We’re looking at ways to be able to maintain [them] knowing that if it’s not required, we either have to cut that or something else,” she said noting that the services, which were implemented this school year, provide assistance to many students.
Board member Ann Kopninsky supported the positions.
“We need these services for all of our students, just not special education,” she said. “These people are in place for guidance counseling, so that we can prevent things from happening when children become high school age.”
Barnett said that given the finitude of both ESSERS and district money, the time may come when choices will have to be made.
“We need to be able to have a rational discussion if this is something that’s going to stay over something else,” he said.
The behavior specialist will be contracted through Key Solutions at a total cost of $62,391, while the social worker will be contracted through Spero Group at a cost of $68,932.
Other Business
• During the public concerns portion of the meeting, Hillary Elliott addressed the board about alleged ongoing bullying incidents at the high school.
Later in the meeting, Rupp said that she will be sending out information over the summer for an anti-bullying task force to identify the problem and how to work with the community to resolve the issue.
• The board also renewed a contract with Key Solutions for aide positions at a rate of $24 per hour.
• Following a discussion, a motion to approve the first reading of a district Naloxone policy failed in a 1-6 vote, with member Ann Kopnitsky as the lone yes vote.
• Jacqueline Hunt was hired as a K-12 art teacher, and Corbin Anderson as a high school physics teacher beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
In addition, Jordonna Bowser was hired as the high school musical director, and Cari Darr as the Title I coordinator.
• Michael Troup was approved as a bus/van driver for Barrett Busing.