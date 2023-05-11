NEW BETHLEHEM – Residents of the Redbank Valley School District should expect to pay more in school taxes for the 2023-24 school year.
At their regular meeting Tuesday night, school board members approved the district’s proposed final budget for the upcoming school year, which includes a real estate tax increase to the maximum index of 6.1 percent. Because the district did not apply for exceptions under Act I, the tax increase cannot exceed the state-allowed index.
According to district business manager Cheryl Motter, the projected increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 47.3618 mills, up from the current rate of 44.6775 mills, and 34.8483 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 32.8448 mills. The new rates are equalized according to State Tax Equalization Board (STEB) values.
“Based on the average assessed values, taxes are going to go up between $46 and $48 for the average person,” Motter told the board.
Given the tax figures, the district expects to receive $3,553,554 from taxes, with $231,204 garnered by the tax increase alone. Motter said additional projected revenue includes $9,842,754 from Basic Education Funding, $1,118,864 in Special Education Funding and $493,720 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSERS) funding.
In addition to cyber school costs, which are estimated at $1,200,000, Motter said following the meeting that the biggest expenses faced by the district are employee salaries and benefits, projected at $7,738,175 and $5,674,491 respectively.
“Salaries and benefits make up 62.4 percent of the budget,” Motter said after the meeting.
The 2023-24 proposed budget also includes two new teacher hires and four aides for Autistic Support Classrooms which will return to the high school and intermediate school from the intermediate unit.
Motter said the budget also has money for security upgrades — pending the board’s approval — as well as HVAC upgrades at the high school.
All told, district officials reported that the total proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year is balanced at $21,496,516, which realizes an increase of $218,167 over the current year’s budget. Motter attributed the increase to a large jump in projected costs for employee benefits next year.
“There is a $400,451 increase in medical benefits alone,” Motter said on Wednesday. “Every bit of that [increase] was probably caused by salaries and benefits.”
At the May 9 meeting, the motion to adopt the 2023-24 proposed final budget passed in a 6-2 vote, with board members Heidi Byers and Darren Bain voting no. Member Brent Wile was absent from the voting meeting.
A motion to approve the new tax rates passed in a 5-3 vote with Byers, along with directors Dr. John Kimmel and Mitch Blose voting no.
Following a 30-day public inspection period, the final budget is expected to be approved at the June 13 school board meeting.
In other budgetary matters, the Section 511 Per Capita rates for the district townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were unanimously approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.5 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 0.5 percent.
These are the same rates as last year.
The board also unanimously approved the Homestead/Farmstead Resolution for the 2023-24 school year.
“This is $390,000 in property tax reduction that’s been granted to our district, which is spread over the homeowners [who qualify] within the district,” said board member Jason Barnett. “There were a fair amount of people in certain brackets who didn’t even have to pay the school taxes because the Homestead/Farmstead eliminated the pool.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, a motion was approved to contract with New Bethlehem Borough to repair the entrance to the Primary School, near Vine Street, at a total cost to the district of $8,051.
“It’s really bumpy at the beginning of the driveway,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said of the school entrance. “We’ve put patch in it countless times, and it’s still pretty bad.”
Rupp noted that the borough is planning to pave the entirety of Vine Street, and said they would continue approximately 60 feet in and 30 feet wide into the school’s driveway area to make it consistent with the borough-owned street.
“They’ve agreed to go farther for us at their cost,” she said.
Other Business
• Cafeteria manager David Reitz reported that it appears the cafeteria will end the school year in the black.
Reitz also pointed to the success of the district’s first year of providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students.
“It’s a good thing,” he said, noting that the district will qualify for the program for the next two years. “And the kids are fed.”
• The board voted to amend the existing contract with Johnson Controls for the replacement of the heating and air conditioning units in the auditorium and office areas at a total cost of $197,725. ESSERS funds will be used to cover the cost. Byers and Bain voted against the action.
• The list of the graduating Class of 2023 was approved as presented.
• Rochelle Reitz was hired as the district business manager at a total cost of $108,183.
In related matters, board members also approved an independent contractor agreement with current business manager Cheryl Motter, whose resignation was accepted last month, at a cost of $30 per hour.
• Approval was given to adopt Clarion County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, and to make the district’s Comprehensive Planning document available for public view. The district’s Induction Plan was also approved as presented.
• The board approved an application to use Flexible Instruction days for the 2023-24 school year for emergency situations only. Board member Jason Barnett voted against the motion.
• Approval was given to an agreement to participate with ARIN 28 for grant funding for the ELECT (pregnant and parenting teens) grant. Board member Dr. Donald Nair voted against the motion.
• Sara Robertson and Sarah King were hired as autism support teachers through the transfer of entity with Riverview Intermediate Unit, effective July 1. Robertson was hired at a total cost of $101,695, while King was hired at a total cost of $84,994.
• The following retirements were accepted: high school cafeteria head cook Cindy Kline, effective Sept. 12; custodian Mary Beth Rankin, effective June 30; and high school teacher M. Jane DiGiammarino, effective May 25.
• The following individuals were hired as summer school teachers: Cassandra Faulk, $1,937; Mariah Huth, $1,774; McKenna Shirey, $1,774; and Heidi Truitt, $1,937.
Additionally, Sara Robertson, Sarah King, Barbara Mitchell and Dianna Bain were hired as extended school year (ESY) teachers at a cost of $1,937 each.
All summer school and ESY hirings will be paid out of ESSERS funds.
• Jacyln Snyder was hired as an instructional aide at a total cost of $15,948.
Sandra Orf was also added to the substitute custodian list.