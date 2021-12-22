NEW BETHLEHEM – Deb Doverspike’s first grade students at Redbank Valley Primary School have prepared their Christmas wish lists for Santa.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a Barbie set and a squishy ball. I would like my mom to get a pet dog and cat. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Hayleigh C.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have an X box and a PS 4. I would like my brother Jackson to get an X-box. I will leave carrots, milk and cookies for you and your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Hunter S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a dirt bike and a four wheeler. I would like my sister Mia to get a street bike. I will leave treats, cookies, and milk for you and your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Xander K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a big stuffed animal and a fluffy stuffed animal with a voice box. I would like my mom to get a stuffed bear that says “I love you.” I will leave milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Raelynn D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a unicorn stuffed animal and a Polly Pocket. I would like my sister Rylynn to get a kitty that is a stuffed animal. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Reese K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have an I Phone and a new Minecraft disc. I would like my mom to get lots of beads. I will leave a present and carrots for you and your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Ryker B.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have Slime and a doll. I would like Jackson to get a cross necklace. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Josie P.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a Nerf gun and a PC. I would like my mom to have a car. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Joe H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like have a Phone, a PS 5 and action figures. I would like Isaac to get a tablet. I will leave milk and a candy cane for you and the reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Derrick S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have Barbie dolls and a Hover board. I would like my dad to get a Hover board. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Hadleigh K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a phone and a Hover board. I would like my grandma to get a Harry Potter blanket. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Brynlee T.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a camera drone and a big Lego set. I would like my sister Aubrie to get Mini Brands. I will leave milk, water, cookies and carrots for you and your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Nathan S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a car and a race track. I would like my dad to get a Rubix Cube. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Bryan W.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a guitar and a drum. I would like my sister Aubrie to get a Nerf gun. I will leave cookies and carrots for you and for your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— Andrew S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a pop tube and a big pop it. I would like my mom to get a new shirt. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Vivian K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a BB gun and a PS 4. I would like my mom to get a cat and a dog. I will leave milk and cookies for you and for your reindeer. I have been a really good boy. Merry Christmas!
— James G.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. This year I would like to have a hover board charger and a LOL doll. I would like my mom to get a phone. I will leave milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good girl. Merry Christmas!
— Kennady B.