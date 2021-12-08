NEW BETHLEHEM – Kristin Huffman’s first grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School took a break from schoolwork to write letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a dog and a dirt bike? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother dinosaurs. I will leave water and apples for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Hayden Shreckengost
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a little car and a big remote controlled truck? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother a Lego set. I will leave apples and carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Keelan McCauley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the neat presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a bike and a swing? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother a hover board. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas!
— Carter Struble
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a LOL doll and a baby doll? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my big brother Legos. I will leave carrots and water for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Elliaunna Shaw
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a toy car and a remote controlled dirt bike? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my sister some stuffed animals. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas!
— Emmett Zubik
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the great presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have Minecraft toys and a Hot Wheels track? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother a stuffed animal. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas!
— James Swyers
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the fantastic presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a phone and a gumball machine? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my sister a lot of fidgets. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas!
— Lynae Gould
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a game and fidget toys? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my sister a baby doll. I will leave hot cocoa and cookies for you. Merry Christmas!
— Lillian Wensel
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the great presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a Lego set and a remote controlled crane? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my mom a cow for our tree. I will leave carrots and apples for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Tristen McHenry
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the neat presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a football and a remote controlled truck? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother a remote controlled dirt bike. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas!
— Porter Kennemuth
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the awesome presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have sand and a new baby doll? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my sister, Alea, her own phone. I will leave carrots and water for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Adelyn Reitz
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the holiday presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a marble run and a tornado machine? I have been a really good boy! Please bring Greyson a robot. I will leave milk and carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Niko Kimmel
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have the Raiders Republic game and a dirt bike track? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my friend, Everett, a pedal bike. I will leave beef jerky and cookies for you. Merry Christmas!
— Cooper Kespelher
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have arrows and a quad? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my brother a bike. I will leave carrots and apples for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Everett Fraser
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a doll house and Barbies? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my cat a toy. I will leave water and apples for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Melisa Lopez-Giron
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the fantastic presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have dolls and play doh? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my friend, Lily, a Barbie doll. I will leave carrots and milk for your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Amelia McNally
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year can I please have a Spiderman toy and a Batman toy? I have been a really good boy! Please bring my dad a computer. I will leave cookies and a toy for you and your reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Christopher Lewis