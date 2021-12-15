NEW BETHLEHEM – Letters from Mrs. Merwin’s first grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School are on their way to the North Pole.
Dear Santa,
My name is Fenix. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like Transformers, a fishing rod and a Nerf Gun. Please bring a dirt bike for my brother. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Fenix
Dear Santa,
My name is Randy. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like Legos, a PS4 and a bike. Please bring a RC car for my dad. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Randy
Dear Santa,
My name is Camdin. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a puppy, a Playstation and a phone. Please bring a stuffy for Mya. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies out for the elves. Merry Christmas!
— Camdin D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Greyson. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like ten Mine Craft Legos, more Legos and a Sonic plushy. Please bring a saw for my dad. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies and milk out for the elves. Merry Christmas!
— Greyson P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dante. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would likeNerf Guns, darts and games. Please bring money for my mom and dad. I am very excited for your visit this year! I will leave cookies out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Dante S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Rowan. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like an iPad, an Xbox One and a hover board. Please bring a baby doll for my sister. I am very excited for your visit this year! I will leave cookies out for the elves. Merry Christmas!
— Rowan B.
Dear Santa,
My name is John. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like an Xbox One, Fortnite and a chicken. Please bring a toy for my cat. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave carrots out for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— John M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyson. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a skateboard, a football and water balloons. Please bring an Eagles Football Stadium for my brother. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave carrots out for Comet. Merry Christmas!
— Kyson C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Landen. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like a Monster truck, blocks and Legos. Please bring a beautiful dress for my mom. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies out for Mrs. Claus. Merry Christmas!
— Landen
Dear Santa,
My name is Roewen. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like an Xbox One, Mclaren Hot Wheels and a military bed. Please bring a beautiful dress for my teacher. I am very excited for your visit this year. I will leave cookies and milk out for the elves. Merry Christmas!
— Roewen T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Elayna. I am 6 years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a LOL Doll, Barbies and a LOL Car. Please bring a dinosaur for my baby brother. I am very excited for your visit. I will leave cookies out for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!
— Elayna
Dear Santa,
My name is Piper. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a ballerina outfit, a fidget and a jewelry box. Please bring a LOL House for my sister. I am very excited for your visit. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Piper
Dear Santa,
My name is Josslyn. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a LOL doll, a LOL house and a LOL car. Please bring a toy cheetah for my sister. I am very excited for your visit. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Josslyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Mya. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like an American Girl Doll desk, a phone and a toy dog. Please bring a cup for my teacher. I am very excited for your visit. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Mya
Dear Santa,
My name is Kora. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl. For Christmas, I would like a LOL doll, Polly Pocket and a Cry Baby Doll. Please bring a stuffy for my brother. I am very excited for your visit. I will leave cookies and milk out for you. Merry Christmas!
— Kora