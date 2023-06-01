NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of the New Bethlehem area’s coal mining and coke production heritage at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at the Redbank Valley History Center.
A display of coal mining and coking artifacts will be on exhibit, illustrating equipment used during the time period from 1870 to 1930.
An account will be given of local mining operations and facilities which are now long-gone, and information on the ghost towns of Starburg, Waterloo, Bostonia and Chickasaw.
Period photos will be displayed, and a video tour of the underground mines in operation will also be shown.
Anyone wishing to place any of their personal artifacts and memorabilia on display are welcome to do so. All items should have prominent identification tags for the owners, and include any historical information which pertains to the items. These items and information can be dropped off at the History Center from 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
For more information regarding display material to be submitted for the program, contact Glenn Kerr at (814) 275-3176 or (724) 664-4956.