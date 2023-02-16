NEW BETHLEHEM—The Redbank Valley Historical Society’s February meeting, held at the History Center in the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street, introduced new leadership that looked ahead to the busy year to come.
The meeting kicked off with the introduction of interim officers Deb Huffman, president and treasurer, Judy Williams, secretary, and Peggy Bish, vice president. The group is refocusing on its original mission of preserving area history and providing genealogical materials.
“We want to rethink the society’s original mission. While we need to have fundraising activities, we also need to provide quality education programs,” Huffman said. “We would like to have the doors open more often, especially on weekends when there is a lot of traffic going through town.”
“We need more volunteers to do this,” she said. “Our roots as a community organization lie in education and keeping history alive.”
Gennie Gerow and Ali Mortensen, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives to the historical society, echoed Huffman’s sentiment.
“The chamber sponsors the annual Festival of the Trees,” Gerow said. “Members who set up trees said that the public only had two opportunities to visit.”
She later added that two businesses hoping to enter trees in the event, have evening hours and had a difficult time getting into the historical society to set up their displays in the past.
Historical society member Don Shilling said that he and his wife, Brenda, want to begin working on the genealogical materials and services available to those researching their family histories.
Shilling pointed to several large filing cabinets lined up against one wall.
“Those contain the family history of the Shirey family in the area, and nearly everyone is related to them,” he said. “That is just one family, and we want to do so much more. But the building has to be open and staffed to make that happen.”
Williams said, “One thing that we would like to do is to be open during the annual Christmas parade. The event is already in the planning stages, and we want to stage it in the evening rather than the afternoon.”
Brenda Shilling, a member of the society’s programming committee, said, “We want to get back to anniversary-type events that cover significant events in the town’s history.”
She said that the stories of Christian Himes, the first settler in town, and Henry “Gum” Nulph, the man instrumental in founding New Bethlehem, are good candidates for starting off the series of presentations.
For those interested in joining the society and attending events, the next regular meeting is scheduled for March 13 at 7 p.m. at the society’s building along Broad Street in New Bethlehem. Members are encouraged to bring along something pertaining to local history that they can share with the group.
Looking Ahead
The following programs are being planned at the Redbank Valley History Center in 2023:
• March 13, 6:30 p.m. — Low-Grade Railroad presentation by Don Shilling, with the sharing of railroad memorabilia.
• April 10, 6:30 p.m. — Annual membership dinner and business meeting.
• May 8, 6:30 p.m. — Genealogy Center Open House in honor of Clarence Shirey.
• June 12, 6:30 p.m. — Coal Mining in the Redbank Valley, presented by Don Shilling and Glenn Kerr.
• July 10, 6:30 p.m. — Remembering the Battle of Gettysburg on its 160th Anniversary, and honoring those who served in the 105th Regiment from this area.
• Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. — High Schools from the Past (Hawthorn, Porter and New Bethlehem), presented by the committee.
• Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. — Toys from the Past, presentation and display. This will feature a public display of old toy collections during the Peanut Butter Festival.
• Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. — Commemoration of the 120th Anniversary of the First Baseball World Series, including a look at local players who made it to the Major Leagues.
• Nov. 13, 10 a.m. — Honoring those who served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam War and Gulf War.
• Dec. 11, Annual Christmas party for members.