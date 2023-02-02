NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Historical Society’s monthly membership meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Historical Society.

There will be pre-Valentine’s Day refreshments and a time of sharing about local history.

This year marks the anniversary of many local historical events that are to be part of the 2023 conversation:

  • 170 years ago (1853) — New Bethlehem Borough Incorporated.
  • 160 years ago (1863) — July 1-3, Battle of Gettysburg.
  • 150 years ago (1853) — March 14, first locomotive reached New Bethlehem; May 6, train service from Redbank to New Bethlehem; Dec. 12, first shipment of coal left Fairmount No. 1
  • mine for Buffalo, N. Y.
  • 130 years ago (1893) — There was a reunion of the local 105th Regiment at New Bethlehem who fought at Gettysburg; and the New Bethlehem Public School was built.
  • 90 years ago (1933) — Feb. 16, New Bethlehem Tile Co. shipped 11,500 tons, operated until 1973 when it was sold to Mt. Savage Refractories.
  • 50 years ago (1973) — Vietnam War ends with Paris Peace Accord.

Input and ideas from the public are appreciated.

Those attending are invited to bring a piece of local history such as old valentines, postcards, vintage signs or advertising, photos, etc. to share with the group.

