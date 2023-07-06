NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a Civil War program on Monday, July 10 at the history center located along Broad Street in New Betlehem.
During the presentation, which begins at 6:30 p.m., Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers, also known as the “Wildcats,” and share real stories related to those items.
During the Battle of Gettysburg, which occurred 160 years ago on July 1-3, 1863, the 105th Regiment, comprised of soldiers raised in Jefferson, Clarion and Indiana counties lost many men. Burkett’s great-great grandfather, Adam Fike, who served in Company G of the regiment, was wounded in the face at Gettysburg.
One hundred thirty years ago, on Oct. 19, 1893, the eighth annual reunion of the 105th Regiment, Pennsylvania Volunteers, was held in New Bethlehem at the opera house. After a street parade, the evening program consisted of music, reminiscences and patriotic speeches. Among those who attended from Clarion County were D. W. Goheen, J. H. Craig, L. L. Bush, W. M. McNutt, D. S. Roberts, Adam Nulph and Samuel Jones of New Bethlehem; Lee Cyphert of Crates; E. P. Cochran of Shannondale; J. W. Sherr of Limestone; David Rich of Frogtown; and D. F. Freedline of New Maysville.
In 2015, the Redbank Valley Historical Society published “The U.S. Civil War (1861-1865) and its Impact on Residents of the Redbank Valley — Armstrong and Clarion Counties, PA.” The following are men from the Redbank Valley who served with the 105th:
• Company A — Pvt. David Goheen, Pvt. Samuel T. Haddan, Pvt. Marhershal Kelly, Pvt. Michael Miller, Pvt. Issac Rettinger and Pvt. John Rettinger.
• Company B — Pvt. William Bish, Pvt. Thomas J. Champion and Cpl. Samuel Himes.
• Company C — Pvt. David Allison, Pvt. Thomas M. Bookwalter, Cpl. David K. Craig, Col. Calvin A. Craig, Sgt. James H. Craig, First Lt. Joseph Craig, Pvt. Alfred Cyphert, Cpl. David K. Cyphert, Pvt. Leo G. Cypert, Pvt. William G. George, Sgt. William Hazlett, Pvt. David Heterick, Pvt. Lebanah H. Heterick, Pvt. George J. Hilbert, Pvt. Samuel Kifer, Pvt. Obediah F. Miles, Pvt. Jacob Neese, Sgt. William McNutt, Pvt. Adam Nulph, Capt. Charles Patton and Cpl. James Speer.
• Company F — Pvt. W. W. Hazilett.
• Company G — Pvt. Robert Baughman, Pvt. William A Haddan, Pvt. Anthony Peters and Pvt. David P. Reich.
• Company H — Pvt. Moses Ishman, First Lt. Samuel C. Jones, Pvt. William Kerr, First Lt. George Shick, Pvt. George W. Shick and Cpl. James Truby.
• Company I — Cpl. Daniel Freedline, Capt. Silas Marlin and Pvt. Levi Thompson.
• Company K — Pvt. William M. Crissman.
Attendees are also invited to honor their family Civil War veterans of the 105th Regiment sharing personal keepsakes and stories.