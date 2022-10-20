NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp issued the following statement today regarding an investigation into hazing accusations involving the school's varsity football team:
Dear Redbank Valley School District Community:
Recently, the District learned of allegations of hazing involving three members of the varsity football team, which occurred on October 4 and October 11. I’m writing to provide information and updates about Redbank Valley School District’s investigation into these hazing incidents. These incidents are disturbing and upsetting, and we understand both the desire for more information and a call for action. At the same time, during an active investigation, the district must follow state and federal laws, district policy, and maintain confidentiality and student privacy.
As soon as the players involved in the hazing were identified they were suspended from the football team pending the outcome of the investigation and the completion of the student discipline process. Behavior involving hazing, taunting, or actions causing extreme embarrassment such as the actions that took place simply will not be tolerated.
The investigation was completed on October 18 . The District confirmed that hazing did, in fact, occur. Upon investigation, the District determined that the hazing that occurred did not result in physical injury. Three players were disciplined, one coach was removed, and the head coach and coaching staff were given a firm directive to maintain a heightened awareness, as well as to affirmatively address and report any possibility or suggestion of hazing behavior.
To be clear, Redbank Valley School District will not tolerate hazing, is committed to investigating all reported incidents of hazing, and will be actively engaged in pursuing discipline for any students or adults responsible for violating our policies. Please be assured that the district has complied with district policy throughout this investigation. We will not be communicating further on student or adult discipline related to these incidents. We will do all we can to move forward in a positive manner. This includes finishing the football seasons for both the JV and Varsity programs. If any games are canceled moving forward, it is a coaching decision, and questions should be directed accordingly.
Sincerely,
Dr. Amy Rupp
Superintendent of Schools
Redbank Valley School District