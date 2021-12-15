NEW BETHLEHEM – The students in Val Jacobson’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School have written the following letters to Santa:

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Nerf gun. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Clifford. Could you also bring a Barbie for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Milo

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a dog pupet. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a box uv cande for my famle? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Kendall

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a dinusor toy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a dinusor book. Could you also bring a sheep stufy for my sister? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Colten

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Lego truck. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring gifts for my brother and sister? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a flufe unicorn. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a mrmad book. Could you also bring a Blipe toy for my brufer Benet? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Zailya

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a rel bune. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring cande cans for my Mommy and Dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Cora

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Nerf gun. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a Santa book. Could you also bring choclit for my Gram? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a fijit popr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Could you also bring chapstic for my Mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Julia

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a mous stufy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Clifford. Could you also bring zip ties for my Mommy? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a drmhows cr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Lorax. Could you also bring a vase and shop mowt for my mom and dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is the lit blu ninju trtle. A book that I would love to find under my tree is ninju trtls. Could you also bring umarican grl dols for my sistrs? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Westyn

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a dron. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Day The Crayons Quit. Could you also bring an elufunt for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Canaan

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a sno glob. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a ratl for my bruthr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, McKenna

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a Barbie dremhous. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a Christmas book. Could you also bring erings for my mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Chase toy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Lorax. Could you also bring candy for my dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Jeicob

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Barbie dremhous. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a dinusor for my cuzin? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Kylee

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a Nintendo. A book that I would love to find under my tree is If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Could you also bring a fijits for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a metl detektr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a pan for my mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!

— Love, Oakley

