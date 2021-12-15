NEW BETHLEHEM – The students in Val Jacobson’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School have written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Nerf gun. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Clifford. Could you also bring a Barbie for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Milo
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a dog pupet. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a box uv cande for my famle? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Kendall
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a dinusor toy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a dinusor book. Could you also bring a sheep stufy for my sister? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Colten
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Lego truck. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring gifts for my brother and sister? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a flufe unicorn. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a mrmad book. Could you also bring a Blipe toy for my brufer Benet? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Zailya
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a rel bune. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring cande cans for my Mommy and Dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Cora
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Nerf gun. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a Santa book. Could you also bring choclit for my Gram? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Jaxton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a fijit popr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Could you also bring chapstic for my Mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Julia
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a mous stufy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Clifford. Could you also bring zip ties for my Mommy? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a drmhows cr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Lorax. Could you also bring a vase and shop mowt for my mom and dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is the lit blu ninju trtle. A book that I would love to find under my tree is ninju trtls. Could you also bring umarican grl dols for my sistrs? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Westyn
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a dron. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Day The Crayons Quit. Could you also bring an elufunt for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Canaan
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a sno glob. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a ratl for my bruthr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, McKenna
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a Barbie dremhous. A book that I would love to find under my tree is a Christmas book. Could you also bring erings for my mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Chase toy. A book that I would love to find under my tree is The Lorax. Could you also bring candy for my dad? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Jeicob
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a Barbie dremhous. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a dinusor for my cuzin? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been a little bad, but mostly good. The present that I would like the most is a Nintendo. A book that I would love to find under my tree is If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Could you also bring a fijits for my sistr? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! This year I have been good. The present that I would like the most is a metl detektr. A book that I would love to find under my tree is Pete the Cat. Could you also bring a pan for my mom? Milk and cookies will be waiting for you!
— Love, Oakley