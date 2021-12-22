NEW BETHLEHEM – Letters are on their way to Santa from Mrs. McCullough’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaine. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the skotr you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a big pokemon pak. If you have time, I would also like a Charizard stufe. I will leave kokes for you and krts for the reindeer.
— Kaine
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalynn. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the unikqrn you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a LOL Supris Dol. If you have time, I would also like a wit tigr snobl. I will leave coces for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Adalynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinlee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the kitgn set you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a kolesn uf uncorns. If you have time, I would also like a pretend scol. I will leave milk and kokes for you and krots for the reindeer.
— Kinlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Karson. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the tol box you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a box uf chlk. If you have time, I would also like a bik. I will leave koks and mil for you and krits for the reindeer.
— Karson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lincoln. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the monster truc holr you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Nintendo Swit. If you have time, I would also like Legos. I will leave coces for you and apls for the reindeer.
— Lincoln
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryce. I am 6 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the Ryns Wrld toy you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Mreo Crt gam. If you have time, I would also like a Ryns Wrld toy. I will leave cokes and milc for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Bryce
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Ozobot you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a golfish. If you have time, I would also like a constn cubs. I will leave coces for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Lagos you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like Lagos. If you have time, I would also like a bunk bed. I will leave mlk and clce for you and carts for the reindeer.
— Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the remot tran you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Fling Stoksmit tran. If you have time, I would also like a Titantk Fip. I will leave mil for you and fld for the reindeer.
— Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Brbe you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a LOL Srpris dl. If you have time, I would also like a LOL dol. I will leave for you kokes and karts for the reindeer.
— Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the four welr you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Jon Sena figr. If you have time, I would also like a Nrf gun. I will leave coces for you and crts for the reindeer.
— Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Ian. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the toy srk you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Hrcles. If you have time, I would also like a Captin Amrca. I will leave cocs and milk for you and srts for the reindeer.
— Ian
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia. I am 6 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the LOL dls you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like LOL dls. If you have time, I would also like a Brbe dl. I will leave tos for you and apls for the reindeer.
— Amelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Robert. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the cr you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a robot. If you have time I would also like a T-Rec. I will leave melk and coce for you and crts for the reindeer.
— Robert
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the stuft unicorn you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a LOL grl dol. If you have time, I would also like hedfons. I will leave cokes for you and kande canes for the reindeer.
— Layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Blues Cus pup you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a Netendo Wich. If you have time, I would also like a dansin lamu. I will leave ceks and milk for you and crts for the reindeer.
— Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the clos you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a LOL dol. If you have time, I would also like a citchn set. I will leave cocs and milc for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Sadie
Dear Santa,
My name Emma is. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the rainbow uncon you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like uncon suf. If you have time, I would also like a tablt. I will leave cupkaes for you and kand for the reindeer.
— Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Becca. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Olof you brought me last year. This Christmas I would like a stuft pup. If you have time, I would also like a stuft cat. I will leave clc and mlk for you and cris for the reindeer.
— Becca