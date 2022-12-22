NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Tammi Smith’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School have been working hard writing the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
My name is River. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is swep up sm uv the tre. This year for Christmas I would most like a toy knguro. If you have time, I would also like a toy pone. I will leave kukes for you and carits for the reindeer.
— River
Dear Santa,
My name is Bevin I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is hlp mom with my chors. This year for Christmas I would most like a ladebug skutr. If you have time, I would also like a Ranbovisun dol. I will leave coces and mlk for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Bevin
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I pla wif my sistr This year for Christmas I would most like Funkos. If you have time, I would also like a rid on cop cr. I will leave coces and mlkfor you and apls for the reindeer.
— Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is Clementine. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is not tuch my elf. This year for Christmas I would most like nal polish. If you have time, I would also like a byouty set and foot spa. I will leave letr for you and food for the reindeer.
— Clementine
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is giv hugs and kiss to mom and dad. This year for Christmas I would most like Pokemon crds and bindr. If you have time, I would also like a yellow trsformr remot kntrl cr. I will leave kukes and mlk for you and krits for the reindeer.
— Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is hugs and cisis to my mom and dad. This year for Christmas I would most like a pupe-mini doodl. If you have time, I would also like a red rmot control transfrmr car. I will leave milk and cokes for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Owen
Dear Santa,
My name is Ben. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I hlp my mom du desis. This year for Christmas I would most like a elkrc drtbic. If you have time, I would also like a tluscop. I will leave a tret for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Ben
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyson. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is klend up the hs. This year for Christmas I would most like arpods. If you have time, I would also like a ntndo swik. I will leave kokes for you and food for the reindeer.
— Kyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kimber. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is being nis to my sistr. This year for Christmas I would most like a Mama Supris. If you have time, I would also like a Majik mix. I will leave cooces and mlc for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Kimber
Dear Santa,
My name is Abel. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is put ot the grbj. This year for Christmas I would most like Legos. If you have time, I would also like a fingr scatbrd set. I will leave presnts for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Abel
Dear Santa,
My name is Derek. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I clend the living room by myslf. This year for Christmas I would most like toy dinusors. If you have time, I would also like a Lego tran and cuboos. I will leave cooces and mlc for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Derek
Dear Santa,
My name is Heston. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I shar mi toys. This year for Christmas I would most like a Spidrmn Slnr. If you have time, I would also like an elctrc bic. I will leave crkes and mlk for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Heston
Dear Santa,
My name is Ivy. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I am kind to my mom. This year for Christmas I would most like a Gabe Grl dol hous. If you have time, I would also like a Chlse dl. I will leave cuces and mlk for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Ivy
Dear Santa,
My name is Bo. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I shar mi toys. This year for Christmas I would most like a camo jacit. If you have time, I would also like a red tractr. I will leave cuces for you and carts for the reindeer.
— Bo
Dear Santa,
My name is Ilah. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is hlp a frd. This year for Christmas I would most like a chrldr dol. If you have time, I would also like prte jems. I will leave kukes and mlkfor you and krits for the reindeer.
— Ilah
Dear Santa,
My name is Hattie. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is hlp dad clen the dides (ditches). This year for Christmas I would most like a brown toy rander. If you have time, I would also like a toy dog. I will leave choclit chip coces for you and apls for the reindeer.
— Hattie
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is helpt a frend. This year for Christmas I would most like a smart woch. If you have time, I would also like an Elf on the Shelf pla set. I will leave presnts for you and cerits for the reindeer.
— Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is Evalina. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is clen the basmnt with mi mom. This year for Christmas I would most like a noo bed. If you have time, I would also like a toy pone. I will leave mlk and cuces for you and food for the reindeer.
— Evalina
Dear Santa,
My name is Westin. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is hlp dad bld a has (house). This year for Christmas I would most like a dinosor. If you have time, I would also like a Spidrman Rex. I will leave cukes and mlk for you and cande cans for the reindeer.
— Westin
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson. I am seven years old. This year I have been mostly good. One nice thing I have done this year is pla wif CJ. This year for Christmas I would most like Legos. If you have time, I would also like hedfons (headphones) I will leave kupkaks for you and kritis for the reindeer.
— Carson