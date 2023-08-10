[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was submitted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce as part of its ongoing monthly Chamber Member Spotlight.]
NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Redbank Valley Public Library has been named the chamber member of the month for August.
Public libraries continue to provide very important services to communities, especially small-town rural communities like the Redbank Valley. Until the coming of the internet, the local libraries served as the best place for people to find in depth information on almost any topic imaginable as well as providing books for general reading, research and continuing education. While the internet provides much of the same, the libraries are still an incredible resource for small, rural communities.
The Redbank Valley Public Library, a non-profit corporation, was organized on Nov. 6, 1961. The mission of the library is to provide free entertainment, education and information to the residents of the community. The RVPL also provides very low cost technology services such as computer printing, copying, scanning and faxing. Residents can also apply for their passports at the library. Another part of the mission is to be one of the hubs of the community; and as part of that, the library has a “community room” available for meetings.
Jaylene Onufer is the director of the Redbank Valley Public Library. With a degree in education and an emphasis on business, Onufer has also taken library science courses for her position. She said that her background in business has been important, and is becoming even more important as the library, like every other business, has to make its dollars go farther in the current economic times.
She is assisted in her work by Amy Toth, Debbie Troupe and Cali Polka. The library is managed by a seven member board of directors, with Phyllis Howard as the current president of the board.
Unlike other businesses that generate their funding through sales and loans, the library has to generate its operating money from donations, grants and endowments. Acknowledging the importance of the public library, federal, state and local governments provide grants. Redbank Valley Public Library has an endowment fund which provides funding as well. But, private donations are incredibly important to keeping the library open. Donations are tax deductible.
Summer offers the library some opportunities not available during the school year. Summer Reading programs offer children a number of activities during their summer vacation. Onufer reported that the audience of older kids has been varied this summer with different kids coming in on different weeks. The library also offers adult craft classes year round. Some past classes have included wreath making and concrete pumpkins. PA CareerLink is also available at different times to help job seekers.
August 2023 marks an important milestone for the Redbank Valley Public Library — 20 years ago this month, the library opened in its current location, moving from the corner of Lafayette and Broad streets. Occupying the new building was the culmination of several years of fund raising. The current location is a modern structure, better suited for easy access with a parking lot.
In preparation for the 20th anniversary, the library board and staff have undertaken a major facelifting of the library grounds. Truitt Sealcoating is donating an overhaul of the parking lot for the anniversary as well.
Onufer shared some of the events planned for the celebration week of Aug. 14-18. She said that there would be food trucks on site, several “group evenings,” and an open house. There is an open invitation for everyone to drop by and get to know the Redbank Valley Public Library a little better.
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce commends the Redbank Valley Public Library for 62 years of service to the community and congratulates the library for 20 years in the “new” location.