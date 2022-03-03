NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Municipal Authority recently added a new face to its current employee roster.
During a special meeting last Thursday, RVMA officials voted to hire Nathan Rearick as a full-time employee at the wastewater treatment plant.
“He has an excellent reputation for being a good worker,” RVMA board member Gordon Barrows said following the Feb. 24 meeting, noting that Rearick was previously employed by New Bethlehem Borough, and most recently worked in pest management. “We will greatly appreciate his help with RVMA.”
According to RVMA board member Lum Adams, the position at the wastewater treatment plant was recently vacated by another employee who left the authority for a different job opportunity.
“We need at least four guys for both plants,” Adams said on Tuesday. He explained that with two licensed operators already employed at the water plant, it made sense to hire Rearick at the wastewater treatment plant with the hope that he will become the second licensed operator at that plant.
“We give them two years to work while studying to get their license,” he continued of authority plant employees. “Eventually, the hope is that we will have two licensed operators at each plant.”
Adams also said that Rearick was offered the position at a higher starting wage as an incentive to not only accept the job, but to retain his services.
“In the world we’re living in now...you have to entice people to come work for you,” he said, pointing out that the most practical way to do that is by offering more money. “You have to stay competitive with other employers.”
In fact, in related business at last Thursday’s brief meeting, board members voted to also extend wage increases to the five current RVMA employees — office personnel Debbie Vangorder and Alicia Kline, water plant operators Mike Kundick and Mike Rearick, and wastewater treatment plant operator Rory Moore.
“Working along with engineer Tom Thompson, the board determined that raises were long overdue and well within RVMA’s current budget,” Barrows said after the meeting. He noted that officials pointed out that RVMA’s current wages were well below those of water authorities in similar communities, and were compared to the rates of fast food workers. “The board wanted to retain our current employees while also improving future hiring efforts by making RVMA more attractive to the 2022 job market.”
He added that New Bethlehem and the Redbank Valley continue to be great communities to live, work and raise a family.
“RVMA is doing its part to provide attractive and quality employment opportunities in our area,” he said.