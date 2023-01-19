HARRISBURG – The Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP) this week welcomed to their staff Jennifer Algoe Keaton as its new Director of Communications.
Keaton will oversee the flow of external and internal communications for the association as well as its foundation. This will include a strategic and comprehensive communications plan to include social media, events and proactive outreach to members.
“I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at BCAP and telling the stories of our members throughout the commonwealth,” Keaton said. “Broadband continues to be foundational to the present and future here in the Keystone State and is at the heart of quality-of-life issues for Pennsylvania communities, small to large. This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the providers who make that happen.”
Keaton, a native of Clarion County, served for 20 years in the Republican Caucus for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. For 17 of those years, she served in a management position, overseeing a team of six communications coordinators and working with dozens of Republican House members from all over the Commonwealth. Most recently, she handled communications and media for the House Majority Policy Committee and House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
Prior to taking the position at the state Capitol, Keaton served for nearly four years as editor of The Leader-Vindicator, an award-winning weekly newspaper in New Bethlehem, her hometown.
A graduate of Lock Haven University, Keaton also participated in the Anne Anstine Excellence in Public Service Series.
“Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the Legislature and has used that to successfully elevate legislative and public policy issues in various platforms across the state,” said Todd Eachus, BCAP president. “I have no doubt that Jennifer’s energy and ability will raise the profile of BCAP and skillfully tell the story of our association and its membership. I’m excited for what lies ahead.”
Keaton succeeds the retiring J. Brian Hermann, who devoted more than 20 years at BCAP.