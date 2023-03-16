NEW BETHLEHEM – It was business as usual as members of the Redbank Valley School board met for a brief meeting Tuesday evening.
The five board members who participated in the meeting breezed through the short agenda, which included the approval of the 2023-24 operating budget for Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6.
According to district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp on Tuesday, the total IU6 budget was proposed to Redbank Valley officials in the amount of $34,174,752 for the 2023-24 school year.
“The schools that take advantage of the IU do give a certain amount,” Rupp said, noting that Redbank’s contribution amount for next school year is $11,901 per month, which is a decrease from the current year.
Rupp explained that the decrease is due in part to Redbank’s intent to return autism support classrooms to the district next year.
“Currently, [IU6] runs two of our autism support classrooms, but as of next year, we’re pulling those back,” she said, adding that the classrooms will be housed at the intermediate and high schools and will be run by Redbank Valley employees. “Most of the students are our students; so this will allow then to attend their local, neighborhood school.”
Rupp also said that providing the austin support classrooms in-house will be “more cost-effective” for the district. She pointed out, however, that Redbank Valley will continue to utilize IU6 for multi-disability classrooms out of district and some paraprofessionals, as well as hearing, vision, and occupational and physical therapy services.
According to the proposed IU6 budget, major expenses include $20,112,417 for individual programs, $7,437,934 for special education programs and $5,038,152 for early intervention programs.
The general operating budget, which includes the contributions from the local districts, is projected at $1,446,644.
The proposed budget was approved unanimously by the five Redbank members who participated in the March 14 meeting — including board president Bill Reddinger and members Dr. Donald Nair, Ann Kopnitsky and Heidi Byers who met in person, along with member Dr. John Kimmel who participated in the meeting over the phone.
Other Business
• The board approved to advertise a 28-day inspection of the 2023-26 Teacher Induction Plan.
Rupp explained after the meeting that the plan aligns with Danielson’s Framework for teacher evaluations and covers a new teacher’s first two years in the district.
“It goes through all the components to make sure the teachers have a good start when they begin at Redbank Valley,” she said.
• Approval was given to an agreement with Interstate Maintenance for the district to contract one daytime and one afternoon/evening custodian, as well as a general maintenance employee.
• Board members also approved to accept sealed bids for cafeteria pizza ovens and auditorium sound equipment.
• Scott Gourley was approved as a volunteer track coach.
In addition, Nair was appointed to serve as Redbank’s representative on the Clarion County Career Center Board for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The position was previously held by board member Mitch Blose.
• The board also accepted the retirement of district secretary Leslie Pastor-Minich, effective June 6.