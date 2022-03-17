NEW BETHLEHEM – Cyber students in the Redbank Valley School District will soon have a new option when it comes to their online education.
At their regular meeting on March 15, school board members approved an agreement with Titusville School District for a partnership with its cyber school, Rockets Online Campus (ROC), to serve as Redbank’s in-house cyber school provider.
“They actually went out on a limb a few years ago and started a cyber school,” said Redbank Valley superintendent Amy Rupp at the school board work session last week, pointing out that, at the time, Titusville was experiencing the same financial distress felt by so many school districts forced to pay for online education programs for students. “They have teachers who wrote the curriculum, and it’s aligned to Pennsylvania [standards].”
Following the work session, Rupp explained that she was informed about the opportunity to join ROC from program administrator Mike McGaughey who was looking to increase his student roster.
“They have about 200 students and are looking to move up to about 350,” she said. “So they were looking to partner with smaller districts to get them to that number.”
According to Rupp, ROC is unique in that it employs nine educators who handle all of the grade monitoring and deal exclusively with the cyber school students.
“They’re not doing double duty,” she said. “Teachers are in that classroom all day long able to help one-on-one.”
Rupp also pointed out that involvement in the ROC program would save the district money. Currently, it costs about $3,600 per student per year for Redbank’s current in-house cyber provider, Edgenuity, while ROC’s tuition rate is $3,360 per student. Redbank now has 19 full-time and 10 part-time students at Edgenuity.
She went on to say that McGaughey would take the initiative to reach out to Redbank students who attend other programs such as PA Cyber, Agora and Commonwealth Connections to invite them to attend the Titusville academy.
“We have found that students who don’t want to be at Redbank, don’t want to be at Redbank for a reason,” she said, pointing out that previous efforts to solicit students to return have been futile. Rupp continued that through its own efforts, Titusville was able to bring back at least 50 percent of their own students, saving more than $1 million. “They’ve proven through other districts that they’re able to bring back kids and save quite a bit of money.”
Currently, Rupp said, Redbank is paying around $1.3 million for 95 cyber students enrolled in other programs outside of Edgenuity.
Another advantage of ROC, according to Rupp, is that it will accept students all year and will only charge for the days students attend.
“We have to commit to an entire semester with Edgenuity,” she said. “If a student only goes [to ROC] for 20 days, that’s all we’re billed for.”
In addition to the financial savings, Rupp explained that unlike Edgenuity, ROC offers both synchronous and asynchronous learning for students K-12, providing a better educational experience for its students.
“Based upon what I experienced when I was teaching cyber, Edgenuity does not really offer any kind of real time,” she said, noting that Edgenuity utilizes more videos and assignments. “[ROC] is really more in depth.”
School board member Dr. John Kimmel, who also serves as superintendent in the Union School District, agreed with Rupp’s assessment, pointing out that Union was one of the first school districts to partner with ROC.
“Through the masking mandate, we projected that if all the students who went to Titusville Rockets online would have gone to cyber school, we would have spent in excess of $600,000 more than what we did,” he said.
Kimmel said he also believes that ROC is “a good program” when compared to other programs such as Edgenuity or Educere, citing ROC’s one-on-one personal contact and physical office.
“Working with Mike McGaughey has been a great experience,” he said, adding that McGaughey is “a quality educator” who calls regularly to check in and alters things as needed. “When you’re comparing what you get for the cost, it’s hands down a much better product than what you get other places.”
With ROC’s real-time education model paired with the easing of pandemic restrictions and the recent settlement of the teachers’ contract, Rupp said she was “hopeful” that the district could bring back some of its outside cyber school students for next year.
“I feel hopeful with all of those things working together that we can recoup quite a bit of that cyber money,” she said.
The motion to partner with Titusville passed in a 8-1 vote with board member Dr. Donald Nair voting in opposition.
Other Business
• The school board voted to approve the 2022-23 budget for Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 in the amount of $35,033,079, with Redbank’s contribution at $12,340.
• After hiring him as a school psychologist last month, board members approved to rescind the employment offer to Jason Noto, who decided to remain with his current employer.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously voted to hire Samantha Bookamer as a school psychologist at a salary of $58,705 plus 10 summer days, for a total cost not to exceed $94,768.69.
• Following a discussion at last week’s work session regarding the district’s unsuccessful attempts to obtain applicants for an open custodial position, approval was given to enter into a contract with Interstate for custodial services.
Rupp said the contract could be terminated if applicants for the full-time position are received.
• Approval was given to purchase 66 additional Promethean boards, one for each classroom, at a total cost of $134,574, as well as new dishwashers for all three school buildings at a total cost of $83,805. Both purchases will be made using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
• Bids were awarded to Redbank Chevrolet for a new truck at a cost of $44,619.80, and LandPro Equipment for a new tractor at a cost of $28,470. The purchases will be made from the general budget.
• Mac David Minich was approved as a volunteer baseball coach.