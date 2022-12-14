NEW BETHLEHEM – Should the Redbank Valley School District retain its current regionalized board representation, or should it move to an at-large system? That was the question discussed by school board officials at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Following up on a brief discussion from last week’s work session, district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said she received an email from Redbank Valley’s solicitor explaining the steps the board would have to take to move from a region-based membership to an at-large membership.
According to the solicitor, the district would first need to pass a resolution indicating its intent to make the change, in accordance with Section 303 of the School Code. After the resolution is passed, school officials would then file a petition with the Court of Common Pleas and schedule a “rule to show cause hearing,” allowing the public to express its approval or opposition to the proposed change. The court would then rule on the petition.
“It’s helpful if you articulate in the resolution why the board thinks it is more appropriate for at-large representation instead of regional representation,” the solicitor said in her email. “Why does the board believe it is more appropriate to make this change now?”
Because of the process involved, Rupp said that the solicitor wanted to be sure that a majority of the board was in favor of making the switch before she drew up the resolution and petition.
“We have to decide tonight if we have five people interested in pursuing this,” Rupp said, adding that the documents could then be voted on at the January meeting. “I don’t want to spend time and money on something if it’s going to be a no vote next month.”
Pointing that he would vote against moving toward at-large representation, board member Darren Bain said he believed the district should be striving for “equal representation” on the school board.
“I think if you go at-large, you could have a cluster of people from a certain area,” he said, noting also that Redbank Valley is one of the largest school districts in the area. “That’s kind of not the way it was intended to be.”
Board member Heidi Byers disagreed with Bain, noting that she thinks the positives of moving to an at-large system outweigh the negatives. Pointing to consolidation already within the district, she said she believes that voting at-large could help with improving “candidate quality.”
“We might be one of the biggest school districts in the area, but we’re still not a giant school district,” she said, noting that most people in the district are familiar with each other. “I think this is something worth exploring.”
Rupp explained that if the district didn’t want to go completely at-large, it could implement a hybrid model, with a designated number of regionalized and at-large seats at the table.
“However you want to do it can be specified in the resolution,” the superintendent said.
Board member Dr. Donald Nair voiced his opposition to at-large, noting the size of each region in the district.
“I think it’s 137 square miles in geographic distance,” Nair said of the size of the Redbank Valley District, pointing out that the size could make campaigning at-large much more expensive. “I think it’s impossible for everybody to know who you are unless you have signs and do mailings, and that can get very expensive. “Instead of increasing participation, I would think you’d have fewer people interested in running if they have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to run.”
Board vice president Ann Kopnitsky, who ran the meeting in the absence of president Bill Reddinger, said she would be interested in knowing why the district was initially set up in regions.
“There had to be reasons why [the district] was split up the way that it was,” she said.
Following the discussion, the board decided to gather information and discuss the issue in January since it could take between four and eight weeks for the court to schedule a hearing. Officials said it might also be beneficial to get some input from the public on the matter.
“I don’t know if we could make it work for this election cycle because eight weeks will take you into March and there’s a February deadline to get on the ballot,” Rupp pointed out.
In other business at the Dec. 13 meeting, the board discussed whether a sign should be erected at the football field to highlight football, soccer and track championships.
The 2021 high school football team was a state finalist in the PIAA Class 1A Championship game, which was a first for RVHS.
“Being champions of the west is a big deal,” Bain said. “In 100 years of the program no collective sport [team] has ever gone that far, and I think it’s worthy of having something.”
Rupp asked if the signage should also include individual state champions in track and field.
Board member Dr. John Kimmel suggested that the gymnasium might be the place to honor individuals while the field is reserved for the teams that use that facility.
Board member Mitch Blose voiced his opposition to the proposal.
“Why do you want to be remembered as a runner up?” he asked. “Not everybody gets a trophy.”
Board member Brent Wile said he saw a community benefit to the sign.
“The community gave a lot of money to that football team to go out and do that stuff,” he said. “To me it’s letting the people who donated see what they’ve donated for.”
No official action on the matter was taken.
Other Business
• Following a discussion, and noting the district’s intention to purchase a new truck to be used for plowing, school board members authorized to outsource plowing at the campuses this winter if and when necessary.
• Approval was given to a resolution calling for charter school funding reform.
• The resignations of paraeducator Jaime Sherbine, effective Nov. 28, and school counselor Amy Switzer, effective Dec. 7, were approved.
• Edwin Smith was hired as a substitute custodian.
• The second reading of the following policies were approved: Emergency Preparedness, Hazing, School Security Personnel and Food Services.
• Board members also authorized one annual advertisement notifying the public of all board work sessions and meetings for 2023.