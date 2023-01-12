NEW BETHLEHEM – With the sudden cardiac arrest earlier this month of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the important role of those who saved his life, still a topic of conversation across the country, Redbank Valley School District officials Tuesday evening discussed the possibility of once again providing an athletic trainer to service student athletes.
“Obviously the big topic right now is what happened in the NFL,” athletic director Matt Darr told school board members during their Jan. 10 meeting, noting that he’s never seen as many concussions in a fall sports season as this past year. “No one wants something like that to happen on our watches.”
According to Darr, Redbank has three options for providing trainer services to student athletes — hire a trainer as a full-time district employee, or contract a trainer either on a game-by-game basis or for a certain amount of hours.
“Obviously, if [the trainer] is full-time, they’re dedicated to Redbank Valley only,” Darr said, pointing out that the district could also control who is hired and have coverage for all events and practices.
On the flip side, he said that the biggest con of hiring full-time is the cost.
“It’s a significant cost to hire an employee,” he said, providing a conservative estimate of around $70,000 to bring a trainer on staff. Citing other cons, Darr said that a trainer must work under a physician and the district would have to purchase liability insurance. He also said the district would have the sole responsibility of hiring for the position and would not have the opportunity to pull from a network of trainers as it would if the service was contracted through a provider.
Although contracting game-by-game would cost less, and athletes would have access to a trainer at all home games, Darr said there would be no coverage for practices, and the district would again be responsible to fill the position without a network to rely on.
Ultimately, Darr said his recommendation would be to contract a trainer for a certain amount of hours per year.
“That is what we had previously,” he said, noting that since the contract would be through an outside provider, Redbank would not have to hire on its own and could utilize the network of trainers. A trainer would also be on site for all games and practices, and although likely more than contracting game-by-game, it would still cost less than hiring a full-time employee.
In speaking with different providers over the last few weeks, Darr said they all agreed that another potential sticking point is a current lack of trainers.
“Unfortunately, there’s a lack of supply,” he said, pointing to a change in education requirements for trainers and the pandemic as possible reasons for the lull.
When asked by board president Bill Reddinger where money for an athletic trainer would come from, district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said it would have to be built into the district’s budget for next school year to be implemented for the upcoming fall sports season.
“We would have to budget it in and probably utilize up to the limit on our tax increase,” she said, noting that an athletic trainer is not a mandated position for a school district.
Darr pointed out that the athletic budget will be boosted this year with the sponsorship banners and that the district will save money with a change to athlete impact tests.
“As long as I’m AD, I’m going to try to have an athletic event here every Friday and Saturday, 52 weeks out of the year,” he said. “To do that, in my opinion, we really should be providing this service.”
Darr said he would continue to gather additional information and exact costs for the board’s consideration.
In other sports business, Darr reported that the varsity baseball officials, as well as New Bethlehem Little League representatives, are in “very preliminary” talks to return programs to the baseball field in Oak Ridge.
“We’ve been using [Redbank Valley Municipal Park] for several years to play baseball, [but] it’s not an ideal situation,” Darr said, explaining that the field is short and is used for demolition derbies during the Clarion County Fair. “It’s not safe.”
Darr said preliminary plans include turfing the Oak Ridge field, which would not only host varsity baseball and junior and senior Little League, but could also be adapted for softball as well as soccer.
“Our baseball program has been very successful,” Darr said, adding, however, that he understands there will be a financial cost to undertaking such a project. He also said that is he working with Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian and state Rep. Donna Oberlander to see if grants or other funding opportunities are available. “I wanted to let you know that we’re very preliminary, [but] with Little League, I think it could be a win-win.”
Other Business
• Rupp reported that an air quality test recently conducted at the Intermediate School after a pipe burst over the holiday break came back “well within the limits of where it should be.”
Providing an update on the situation last week, elementary principal Sandy Shirey explained that the pipe burst due to the snap of cold weather over the break.
“A professional cleaning company was called in to clean and sanitize all affected rooms,” Shirey said last week, noting that special dryers were also brought in to ensure the building was operational and wet wooden closet doors were removed.
A two-hour delay was called on Monday, Jan. 2 to give teachers an opportunity to move desks back and collect new materials that were wet.
“Teachers from all three buildings showed up to help,” Shirey said. “All rooms were ready to receive students at 10 a.m. on Monday.”
• School board members approved an opt-out resolution, stating that the district will not raise taxes above the state-allowed index.
• Stephanie Bergman was hired as a school counselor at a total cost of $78,541.61, and Barb Sayers was hired as the high school greenhouse aide at a total of $5,411.86.
• The resignation of marching band front/colorguard coach Corra Morgan was accepted.