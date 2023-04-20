NEW BETHLEHEM – At last week’s regular meeting, members of the Redbank Valley School Board heard five options to repair the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems that control temperatures in the high school offices and auditorium.
“They were working on the controls in the auditorium when it was discovered that two of the four compressors in the auditorium are non-functional,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said after the meeting of an already-approved Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief [ESSER] fund project being completed by Johnson Controls.
During the April 12 meeting, Rupp voiced her concern regarding the need to address the issue in the near future to prevent any possible damage to the newly remodeled auditorium.
“We just put $750,000 in the auditorium, and I don’t want to destroy it with leaky compressors,” Rupp told the school board, explaining that condensation from the compressors could damage the auditorium’s new ceiling. “We’ve done so much in that auditorium, and I would hate to compromise any of that work.”
In attendance at last Tuesday’s meeting, Lou Ligoure, account executive for Johnson Controls, presented board members with five COSTAR-approved options for repairing or replacing the more than 20 year old equipment.
According to Ligoure, Option 1 includes the replacement of the two burned out compressors in the auditorium unit at a cost of $31,535. Option 2 includes the replacement of all four compressors in the same unit at a cost of $60,725.
“The compressor is probably the most expensive part of that rooftop unit,” Ligoure said. “Putting money into half of it would actually solve your problem, but if you’re going to tear it all out and do all that stuff, it might be worth it to do all four.”
Option 3, according to Ligoure, proposes total replacement of the 50-ton Trane rooftop unit, which currently sits over the auditorium, at a price tag of $163,540. Option 4 includes replacing the 12-ton unit over the offices with a 6.5-ton model for $39,840. Finally, Option 5 proposes replacing both rooftop units for $197,725.
“It’s not a world of difference, but there are additional savings to do both units at once,” Ligoure said, noting if both units were replaced, a crane would only be required one time.
Board member Jason Barnett began the discussion by asking how the board would pay for any option.
Business manager Cheryl Motter said that she was able to place Option 5 in the budget for next year since the work would begin after July, but the question of covering the expense remained.
“Even if it fits into the budget, it isn’t like you just put it in the budget and it’s paid for,” Barnett said. “You don’t have revenue; you’re either taking it out of the fund balance or ESSERS funding.”
Board member, Dr. Donald Nair said he believed that the project should be done right.
“Even if we take it out of the fund balance, I think we have an obligation to the public as a board to maintain the public buildings as they were built,” he said. “The place looks the way it is now because we, for a long time, jerry-rigged everything — fixed it but not fixed it the way it was originally. I think we ought to do it first class, even if it comes out of the fund balance.”
Barnett supported the use of the fund balance to pay for the project.
“That’s not an improper use of fund balance,” he said. “That’s why you have a fund balance because you’re not going to replace that every year either.”
Board member Darren Bain voiced concern that, although COSTARS-certified, Johnson Controls was the only bid.
“$200,000 is a lot of money for only one bid,” he said. “To me, this is a very larger proposal, and I didn’t get a chance to look at it in detail.” He went on to say that he was not ready to make a decision without additional information.
Barnett, too, suggested the need for additional information.
“If I could have more information for the next meeting, it would be how much does a high efficiency unit cost?” he queried. “Why would we not put a high efficiency unit in?”
The discussion ended when a motion to postpone a decision was approved.
Other Business
• Approval was given for the elementary and high school summer school programs to be held July 5-27, Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Elementary students will meet in-person at the Primary School campus, while the high school program will be held virtually.
• District officials approved an amendment to the 2022-23 school calendar, authorizing an early dismissal on the last day of school, May 24.
• Board members approved the proposed 2023-24 budget for the career center in the amount of $3,137,122. Redbank’s operating share for next school year is projected at $561,640.
• Updated rates were approved for Go Rockets, Redbank’s in-house cyber school through the Titusville School District. The cost for the cyber school increased to $3,528 per full-time student from the current rate of $3,360.
• The retirement of elementary teacher Deborah McElhattan-Singer, effective June 30, as well as the resignation of district business manager Cheryl Motter, effective on or before June 12, were accepted.
• In her report, Rupp explained that the district was awarded $233,510 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for mental health and safety.
Rupp said Redbank will utilize $116,755 in mental health funding to hire a social worker for the elementary schools. The district will use the safety grant funds to replace the front doors of all three buildings.
“The doors are more solid and have less windows,” Rupp said, noting that the new doors should be installed this summer. “They should last longer.”