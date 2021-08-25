NEW BETHLEHEM – The new school year officially begins tomorrow (Thursday) for Redbank Valley School District students; and as of press time on Tuesday, there was little to report about a potential teachers’ strike.
A week ago, both sides — along with parents and students in the community — were bracing for a strike to begin the school year as contract negotiations appeared to have stalled.
Redbank teachers are entering their third school year without a contract, with negotiations taking place the past two-and-a-half years.
On Monday, Patrick Andrekovich, the PSEA representative for the Redbank Valley Education Association, said that there was nothing new to report.
However, since the article about the contract negotiations and possible strike appeared in The Leader-Vindicator last week, Andrekovich confirmed that the two sides had agreed to meet for a bargaining session on Monday, Aug. 30.
When asked if the scheduled meeting meant that talk of a strike had been put on hold until after that date, Andrekovich would only state that, “No decision has been made on a strike date yet.”
By state law, the teachers’ union must notify the district 48 hours before a strike. When reached Tuesday morning, school officials said they had not received notice of a strike, meaning that the first day of school on Thursday would proceed as scheduled.
District officials have said that in the event of a strike, sports and other extracurricular events would be allowed to proceed as planned, provided the teams and other groups had coaching supervision.