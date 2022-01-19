CLARION – A group of students in the Redbank Valley School District are learning important life-saving water skills thanks to memorial scholarships created by two district administrators who both lost children in drowning accidents.
The Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the Aiden Rupp Memorial Scholarship Fund recently joined forces to provide swimming lessons for Redbank Valley third-graders through the “Everyone Swims” program at the Clarion County YMCA.
“The program allows every student at one grade level to learn important swimming skills at the YMCA,” Redbank Valley elementary school counselor Kim Constantino said, noting that the “Everyone Swims” program was spearheaded at the Monroe Township YMCA last fall using donations from the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County. “The idea is that, eventually, every student who graduates from participating school districts will know how to swim.”
Constantino said that the idea for the program was presented to her and her husband David, a teacher in the Clarion Area School District, by Michelle Murray, the marketing and membership director at the Clarion and Oil City YMCAs in January 2019.
“Dave and I both felt so honored that the YMCA wanted to name a scholarship swim program after Michael,” she said. “We both felt it’s something [Michael] would have loved.”
Michael Constantino, the son of David and Kim Constantino, passed away in a drowning accident on June 8, 2004 at the age of 7. He had just finished first grade at Clarion Elementary School.
“Once the idea was approved, the donations flooded in,” Kim Constantino said of “Everyone Swims,” noting that the program is offered to districts in Clarion County. “We have never known who the donors have been, but my husband and I are truly thankful to everyone at the YMCA for the beautiful gesture and for all of the donors who have loved and supported our family in Michael’s name.”
Constantino said that Clarion Area was the first school to participate in the program. She then offered the opportunity to students at Redbank.
Upon approval by Redbank elementary principal Sandy Shirey and district superintendent Amy Rupp, elementary gym teacher Craig Hibell took the lead and incorporated it into his gym class time.
“Third grade was selected as the grade to participate because those students are at the best developmental age to learn and swim in a group setting,” Constantino explained. “Clarion Area chose the same grade level.”
She noted further that, because of the instructor/lifeguard-to-student ratio, two of Redbank’s four third grade classes will attend weekly lessons for four weeks. The other two classes will attend the following four weeks.
Rupp enthusiastically supported the idea in large part due to her own loss of a son in a drowning, which also led she and her husband to establish a similar scholarship with the Richard G. Snyder YMCA in Kittanning.
“Since transportation for field trips is not paid by the district, I decided to use money from [the Aiden Rupp] fund to make sure that transportation costs were covered so as to keep the cost down for the students,” Rupp said.
Aiden Rupp, the son of Tim and Amy Rupp, was also a victim of a drowning accident on Aug. 4, 2004 at the age of 3. Following the incident, Tim and Amy Rupp established the Aiden Rupp Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Kittanning-based YMCA. It, too, was designed to provide free swim lessons to area children.
“My mission through the scholarship fund is to ensure that all children have the skills to survive in the water,” Rupp said. “We don’t want any other family to go through what we went through.”
Looking to the future, both Constantino and Rupp said as long as funding in their respective scholarships is available, they will continue to support Redbank’s participation in the “Everyone Swims” program for years to come.
“The students are learning life-saving skills,” Rupp said. “My mission through the scholarship fund is to ensure that all children have the skills to survive in the water.”
“Our goal is for all students to gain valuable swimming instruction so that they can become independent swimmers,” Constantino agreed.
Anyone interested in having their children participate in swimming lessons outside of the school day should contact the YMCAs in Clarion and Kittanning to set up lessons through the scholarship funds.
Likewise, anyone wishing to donate can email Amy Rupp at arupp@redbankvalley.net, or Kim Constantino at kconstantino@redbankvalley.net. Contributions can also be made directly to the YMCAs in Kittanning or Clarion.