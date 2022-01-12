NEW BETHLEHEM – Quarantining guidelines for students and staff considered close contact but asymptomatic for COVID-19 mark the biggest change in Redbank Valley School District’s updated health and safety plan.
At their meeting Monday evening, the eight school board members present — member Jason Barnett was absent — voted 7-1 to approve the district’s revised health and safety plan as presented. Member Mitch Blose voted in opposition.
Following the meeting, district superintendent Amy Rupp highlighted the changes to the plan, which now states that identified close contacts will not have to quarantine if they do not have symptoms, unless they choose otherwise.
“They can do the five-day quarantine [and] not be penalized if they’re a close contact,” she said. “The only time [a student is] going to have to quarantine is if they have symptoms or test positive.”
Rupp said that another change is that, while masking is recommended in all situations, it is not required.
Admitting that this change comes as the district reported a spike in COVID cases the last week, she indicated that everything is still manageable.
“Many of those cases were not related to close contacts but were family contacts, which is why we made the decision to allow students to continue their education if they don’t have symptoms,” Rupp said. “I just think it’s what the community has been asking for.”
Rupp pointed out that parents should be making decisions as to whether their students are symptomatic or not, and whether they should quarantine or not.
“We as a district owe the students 180 days of education, and if they are not ill or showing symptoms, they should be able to take advantage of that education,” she said.
Clarifying why the district decided to change its plan now, Rupp explained that that the health and safety plan has to be updated every six months, and it was time to address the issue.
“Even though Mr. Blose wanted to table it, it really couldn’t have been tabled,” she said.
A post appearing on the district’s Facebook page after the meeting stated that approval of the updated health and safety plan allows “close contacts who are not experiencing symptoms to remain in school.” It states further that any student or staff member currently on quarantine “due to a close contact situation who are exhibiting no COVID-like symptoms can return to school tomorrow (Wednesday).”
The post continues that while future close contacts will be traced, asymptomatic students will not have to quarantine, and Department of Health guidelines will be followed for those students who test positive for COVID-19.
In explaining his “no” vote at the end of the meeting, Blose said that he believed that some of the plan’s wording will put the district in a “predicament” for the future.
“I think we really pigeonholed ourselves into following whatever the government tells us to do,” Blose said. “I just want to make sure that we maybe think about it and spend a little bit more time.”
Member Dr. John Kimmel reminded the board that they are responsible for following the guidelines laid out in the plan.
“Mrs. Rupp has to put her name on a number of those documents saying what we’re going to do and what we’re not going to do,” he said. “She’s assuring that we’re actually following through with it, [and] I can’t ask her to lie and do something different than what’s in the plan.”
The complete health and safety plan can be viewed on the district’s website.
In other business at the Jan. 11 meeting, the board approved a $22,400 agreement with Amos Rudolph Architecture to design and oversee renovation projects in the high school auditorium.
Rupp explained that Rudolph looked at the auditorium as a whole, indicating that the project will consist of the installation of new general and theatrical lighting, sound system, new acoustical ceilings, carpeting and acoustical wall carpet, and patching and painting of the side walls.
“He will complete the review, do the bids, take care of everything and do all the meetings,” she said.
The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with Blose dissenting.
Other Business
• Referencing the 41 teachers who missed work in the five days between the Christmas and New Years holiday, member Dee Bell voiced concern.
“I just want everybody to understand, you had teachers who decided to go on strike, but yet when it came time to have holidays, the kids had to come to school and they took off,” he said. “That’s not fair.”
Kimmel agreed, but offered a slightly different perspective, noting that the average was about eight teachers absent per day.
“That’s 10 percent of the staff,” he said. “I don’t want the 90 percent that showed up to get a bad name for the 10 percent that didn’t because they did a good job and they were there.”
• Following a discussion on the costs, and the potential to recoup some of those costs through advertising and donations, board members agreed to purchase new scoreboards for the high school football field and auxiliary gym at a cost of $25,000 and $9,075 respectively.
Member Bill Reddinger voted against both purchases, while member Heidi Byers voted against the football field scoreboard.
• Approval was given to display the 2022-2023 preliminary budget in the amount of $20,173,480.
• A contract was approved with Johnson Controls for repair of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) at the intermediate and high schools.
According to Rupp, the project, not to exceed the cost of $400,000, will consist of “an entire overhaul” of both systems.
“It will get us back to functioning at ground zero,” she said, adding that the project will be funded with the district’s ESSRs COVID relief money.
• Board members approved the Title I school-wide plans as presented. Rupp explained that the district’s move from a targeted Title I school to a school-wide Title I school will allow for all students to receive extra assistance regardless of their Title I status.
• The first reading of the amended policy — Policy No. 122 — outlining the financial contribution requirements for extracurricular activities was approved.
• Matt Darr was approved as the district’s new athletic director at a total cost of $15,733.10.
• The resignation of elementary learning support teacher Autumn Boddorf was accepted, effective Feb. 25. A motion was then approved to advertise and interview for the full-time position.
• Brady Carrier was approved as assistant varsity baseball coach at a total cost of $2,881.99, and Allen Clouse was approved as a volunteer coach for baseball.
• The resignation of junior high basketball coach Lee Miller was accepted.
• Katie Nelson was approved as a bus/van driver for Valley Lines.