REDBANK TWP. – Two Summerville residents are facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident that took place on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Robert Jason Smyers, 47, and Katie Joleen Shreckengost, 42, were charged with two counts of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of possessing a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) was dispatched to Smyers’ and Shreckengost’s home along Trailer Lane after receiving a tip that marijuana plants were growing in the front yard.
At the home, police said, a plastic-wrapped wooden structure containing a visible marijuana plant was observed from the driveway. Several other large plants partially covered in plastic were also discovered near the front door.
While speaking with both suspects outside, Smyers allegedly admitted to growing the plants to smoke, but wasn’t planning to harvest until October.
CNET members told Smyers that they would be confiscating the plants, to which Smyers reportedly replied, “This sucks. It was a lot of work,” stating that he recently transferred one of the plants from a tote into the ground.
A total of seven plants were removed from the home and taken to CNET headquarters for sampling.
Charges were filed Sept. 28 by CNET officer William Craddock with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.