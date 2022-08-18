NEW BETHLEHEM and HAWTHORN – When school bells ring next Wednesday, Aug. 24, signaling the first day of school, students in the three Redbank Valley School District buildings will be met with both familiarity and change as they begin the 2022-23 school year.
While things within the schools may look much the same on the outside as in previous years, district officials at both the elementary and high school levels are excited for the start of the new year with changes at the primary, intermediate and high schools.
“We are ready to start fresh with a new school year,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said. “For the first time in a while, we are beginning the year with consistent administration who have been planning all summer for a new start.”
At the district level, Rupp said the anti-bullying taskforce — comprised of school officials, parents and community members — met four times over the summer to discuss ways to “support a kind, caring atmosphere” for students.
To kick off the school year, she said that all three school buildings will host a beginning of the year assembly, and students will be trained on the Character Counts Pillars that support emotional intelligence — self awareness, social skills, decision-making, self-regulation and empathy.
“Working together with all stakeholders in support of our students academically, socially and emotionally is the first step in having a great year at Redbank Valley,” Rupp said.
With former high school art teacher Roddy Hartle beginning his first full year as high school principal, the district will welcome a new full-time art teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
Jaci Hunt will teach art at the high school, while also offering art education once again to all students at the primary campus.
“She is very energetic and ready to get started,” elementary Principal Sandy Shirey said of Hunt, who has taught preschool STEAM classes the past two years. “She is bringing a lot of new ideas to our school, and I can’t wait to see our kids flourish with her.”
While primary students will see the return of art classes this fall, students at the intermediate school will have the opportunity for music classes, under the direction of district band director Eli Terwilliger.
“Mr. Terwilliger is a gifted musician and teacher and has a wonderful rapport with the students,” Shirey said, noting that Terwilliger will continue instrumental lessons in addition to his general music classes. “I am thrilled that we are bringing the arts back to our students a little at a time.”
In addition to the return of art and music, Shirey said the elementary schools will be implementing a new math curriculum for the upcoming school year, which will align with the high school’s program.
“The high school started this program last year, so we now have consistency in grades kindergarten through 12th,” she said, pointing out that both curriculums will use the same language, which should ease the “disconnect” experienced when students are forced to transition from one program to another. “I’m excited that our students will no longer have that issue and learning will be fluid from one grade level to another, and one school to another.”
She also said that grades 3-5 will be utilizing the Scholastic magazine, “Storyworks,” as a supplement to the reading curriculum.
Shirey reminded parents that the schedule at both elementary schools will remain the same, and students must arrive at the buildings before the start of classes at 8:10 a.m.
Back to School Night will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the primary school, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the intermediate school.
Looking ahead, Shirey said her main focus for the new school year is to improve student attendance.
Latest Videos
“I want everyone to love being at school as much as I do,” she said, noting that staff members are always willing to work with parents to determine the “best possible outcome for all kids.”
“I am hoping the COVID complications are a thing of the past, and we can get back to as normal of a year as possible,” she added.
When it comes to the high school, Hartle said the biggest change for parents and students this year is the implementation of a new student information system, which will allow parents to access their child’s schedules, grades, classes, attendance records, required documents and more through “ParentVue.”
Details on how to register for “ParentVue” have been sent, and parents can also visit the district’s website, www.redbankvalley.net, to sign up.
“All schedule change requests are being handled and all students will receive a hard copy of their schedule in their homeroom on the first day,” Hartle said, adding that several new electives — Multimedia, Career Options, Website Design and Animal Science — will be available to students in grades 9-12 this year.
Hartle also reminded parents and students that students will not be permitted into the high school building earlier than 7:30 a.m. The same entrances will be utilized as last year, and students arriving before 7:45 a.m. will go to the cafeteria until being dismissed to homeroom.
All students must be in homeroom by 8 a.m. or they will be considered tardy to school, Hartle said.
Beginning in September, high school teachers will once again offer after school tutoring to students Monday through Thursday, and all district students will also have the opportunity to utilize an at-home online tutoring service after school hours. More information on the online service can be found at www.tutor.com.
Rupp added that the auditorium renovation project is underway at the high school, with lighting and sound upgrades to be completed in the fall.
“We are excited to welcome the community for concerts, plays and musicals this spring,” she said, adding that a new scoreboard has been installed at the football field and a ventilation system upgrade is also taking place at the high school.
Additionally, she said that the high school cafeteria received new dishwashers, as well as a fresh coat of paint.
All district students will also have the opportunity to receive free school breakfasts and lunches this year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Orientation for incoming sixth-graders will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the high school. Students and parents should enter through the high school’s main entrance and meet in the cafeteria.
“Having overcome many challenges in the past couple of years, we are looking forward to the start of a great, fresh school year,” Hartle said, reminding parents and students of the importance of school attendance and its impact on student achievement.
He said he remains focused on improving academic performance and encouraged students to take advantage of the tutoring programs and to explore various coursework through the new programs being offered.
“We are looking to build a high school experience that is challenging and beneficial to lead our students in any and all future endeavors,” Hartle said.