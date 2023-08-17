NEW BETHLEHEM and HAWTHORN – When school bells ring on Wednesday, Aug. 23, signaling the first day of school, students in the three Redbank Valley School District buildings will be met with both familiarity and change as they begin the 2023-24 school year.
While things within the schools may look much the same on the outside as in previous years, district officials at both the elementary and high school levels are excited for the start of the new year with changes at the primary, intermediate and high schools.
“Each year, I look forward to a new start and an opportunity to observe all students learning and growing,” district superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said. “We are ready to welcome all students on Wednesday, Aug. 23.”
Looking at the district as a whole, Rupp said that students will be welcomed back next week by new faces at all three buildings — including teachers, administrators, office staff, custodians and cafeteria workers.
“We have several new employees,” elementary school principal Sandy Shirey said last week, pointing to new primary school teachers Jackie Hopper, who will take over the developmental kindergarten classroom — following the retirement of teacher Deb McElhattan-Singer — and Tessa Shick who will be teaching first grade.
Additionally, at the Intermediate School, Sarah King will be joining the special education department as the autism support teacher, while Jennifer Arbuckle was hired as a social worker for both elementary buildings.
“She will work alongside the school counselor, the behavior specialist and myself to ensure our students and families are receiving all of the support they need,” Shirey said of Arbuckle.
At the high school, Matthew Hutchinson will be joining the faculty as the sixth and seventh grade English teacher — following the retirement of teacher Jane DiGiammarino — and Sara Maxwell will be teaching autism support.
Rochelle Reitz was hired earlier this summer as the district’s new business manager, with Dawn Davis moving from the high school office to the accounts payable payroll manager position in the business office.
New faces will also greet students in two district offices. Lisa Bowersox was hired as the secretary at the intermediate school, while Laura Neiswonger is the newest secretary at the high school.
New paraprofessionals include Trista Truitt, Michael Shaffer, Angie Minich and Janet Yarger at the intermediate school, and Deb Green at the high school. Olivia Daugherty will be joining the cafeteria staff at the Intermediate School, while Sandy Orf and Nancy McCauley were hired as custodians at the intermediate and high schools respectively.
After housing two autism support classrooms — one at the high school and one at the intermediate school — for the Intermediate Unit during the 2022-23 school year, Rupp said that Redbank will bring the classrooms in-house for the upcoming school year.
“All of the students but two were students from Redbank Valley,” the superintendent said of the IU classrooms, noting that contracting with the IU meant the district had to pay a per student rate for each student.
“In order to save fees associated with speech and per pupil costs, we decided to take over the classrooms by hiring teachers and utilizing our general education classrooms, as well as speech services,” she continued. “We have enough Redbank Valley students to support the program, and also partner with other districts to send students to our classrooms.”
Rupp also pointed out that new front doors have been installed on all three district buildings over the summer, with the remaining exterior doors at both elementary buildings set to be replaced this fall.
Rupp said her focus for the year is to increase communication between the district and the parents and community.
“We would like to work together more collaboratively and involve the community in the educational process,” she said.
High School
“As always, Redbank Valley administration and staff are excited for another fresh start to a new school year,” high school principal Roddy Hartle said, pointing out, however, that the school year does not come without a few changes at the high school that both students and the community will notice.
Most noticeably, he said, will be the new doors on the front of the building, which will lead students to better security as the school year begins.
“All students will now enter at the front of the building,” Hartle said, adding that new doors have also been installed in the cafeteria, boys exterior locker room entrance and senior wing. The doors at the main gymnasium entrance will also eventually be replaced.
Rupp added that other ongoing projects at the high school, including the auditorium renovations and the heating and cooling project for the offices, are nearing completion.
In addition to the new permanent faculty members, Hartle said Mariah Huth will be filling a full-time substitute position within the science department, and Sara Adams will be the new full-time day-to-day substitute at the high school. The high school is also in the process of finding a new math teacher, following the recent resignation of teacher Mary Jane Chludzinski.
With regard to the classrooms, Hartle said students in sixth through ninth grades will be starting a new program this year called “Freckle and STAR testing.”
“Freckle and STAR testing is an adaptive practice program that allows educators to differentiate math and English,” he said, explaining that the program continuously adapts the students’ individual skills so they are receiving appropriate challenges that, in turn, will be easily accessible to teachers so they can determine what needs improved in their classrooms.
Hartle said his focus for the upcoming year is improving student achievement in math, while also concentrating on communication and collaboration in individual curriculum departments, special education within grade levels and community stakeholders.
“The start of a new year allows us to sharpen the focus on what we want to achieve each year with our students being the cornerstone within each of our goals,” he said, noting that he is “excited” to begin his third year as principal.
“The staff continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to help our students and are always looking to find new ways to ensure they are successful,” he continued. “With each new year bringing change, we adapt, but we never waver on being student-centered and will continue to challenge them to always be the best they can be.”
Primary and
Intermediate Schools
At the elementary level, principal Sandy Shirey said her main focus remains student safety, pointing to the new exterior doors and the already-scheduled fire, weather and intruder drills.
“I also strive to create an environment where students feel welcome and love coming to school,” Shirey said, pointing to the “fantastic” group of elementary teachers who spend countless hours, even during the summer months, preparing, researching best practices, collaborating and planning instruction for students. “If we can get students to love school and learning, and are not afraid to take risks, then we have succeeded.”
According to Shirey, elementary students should arrive at the buildings at approximately 8 a.m., with the tardy bell ringing at 8:10 a.m. Dismissal at the primary school begins at 2:46 p.m. with the walkers, followed by the early bus at 2:54 p.m. and the late bus at 3:17 p.m. Early bus students at the intermediate school will be dismissed at 2:54 p.m., followed by walkers at 3:02 p.m. and the late bus at 3:18 p.m.
The biggest change with the schedule, Shirey said, will be at the primary school with the kindergarten students now eating lunch at 12:15 p.m. First grade will now eat at 10:30 a.m. and second grade at 11:20 a.m.
“The lunch schedule at the primary has been adjusted at the request of the kindergarten teachers,” she said. “It will allow for longer morning instruction when the students are more on task.”
As far as other changes, Shirey said the flooring in several rooms at the intermediate school has been replaced, with the project continuing each year until the entire building has new flooring.
Shirey said the biggest challenge at the elementary schools is student truancy, and she plans to spend more time this year working with families to eliminate barriers that keep children from coming to school.
“Students simply cannot learn if they are not in school,” she said. “Truancy laws in Pennsylvania are clear, and I am required to uphold those laws.”
Ultimately, Shirey said she is looking forward to the new school year.
“Every year is a chance to change the lives of children in our community,” she said.