NEW BETHLEHEM – While the Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime” is open to many years of graduates, organizers of the July 8 event are suggesting that individual classes use the big event to host “reunions within a reunion.”
“Let us do the work of providing a nice venue, live entertainment, a tour of the high school building, cook up some of the best food around, give you a professional photographer to document your day, give you a chance to show off your vintage ride, arrange a friendly cornhole competition, and follow it up with a class-act fireworks display,” organizers said in a recent press release.
They suggested that each graduating class from Redbank Valley High School arrange to meet at the larger reunion event, which will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Each class is also welcome to post their “reunions within a reunion” on the main Facebook page at “RVHSreunion.”
Organizers said that other “reunions within a reunion” can include members of certain Redbank sports teams, former band members and cheerleaders, and other groups that brought people together during their school years.
Each special group can also have their name on a commemorative T-shirt from Hopper Corps, by visiting RedbankWear.com or calling (814) 275-6675.
Tickets for the reunion are on sale now for $20 per person, $35 per couple until June 20. After that, ticket prices rise to $25 per person.
Anyone who would like to help plan the day and represent their graduating class or employee group can attend the next Steering Committee meeting at the Redbank Valley Public Library on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.