NEW BETHLEHEM – Steering committee members of the Redbank Valley High School “Reunion of a Lifetime” announced recently that the July 8 event will now be open to all RVHS classes up to and including 2012.
Those seeking registration information or details about the event are urged to join the reunion’s Facebook page at “RVHSreunion.”
Along with changing the class eligibility range, the committee recently voted to add two more live musical groups, and to change the hours for the reunion, which will be held from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. A fireworks display will end the evening’s festivities.
Other activities slated for the event include: a guided tour of RVHS; corn hole competition; vintage vehicle show; Redbank Valley Historical Society display; live musical performances by local talent; group and individual photos; prizes; limited edition souvenirs; food; and much more.
Members of the committee will be on hand at the Clarion Mall’s Spring Fling this Saturday, April 1. Information about the reunion can be obtained at the table, and alumni can drop off registration forms and payment.
The next steering committee meeting has been changed to Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library. All are welcome to attend, especially members of the RVHS classes of 2000-2012 who can serve as class representatives.