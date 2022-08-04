Rupp, Amy

AMY RUPP

NEW BETHLEHEM – “I think we need to work as a community,” said Dr. Amy Rupp, superintendent of the Redbank Valley School District. “That’s my biggest goal, to work as a community to promote kindness, to promote unity and to promote the success of our students.”

Rupp, who served as high school principal from 2015 until she was hired as superintendent in 2021, said that her goal for the district grew out of her dissertation which she successfully defended on July 19 after two years of research from PennWest California, formally California University.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos