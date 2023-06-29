NEW BETHLEHEM – The deadline is fast approaching for anyone living in Region 2 of the Redbank Valley School District to apply for a vacant seat on the district’s board of education.
Board president Bill Reddinger said recently that member Mitch Blose tendered his resignation, effective June 16, due to his relocation outside of Region 2 — which includes New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and the Oak Hall Independent portion of Monroe Township.
Those living in Region 2 have until tomorrow, June 30, to submit a letter of interest to the school district office in New Bethlehem.
Reddinger said that the board hopes to make an appointment at the board’s next meeting on July 11. He said that the person who is appointed will serve until the board’s reorganizational meeting in early December.
In the long term, he said, anyone interested in filling the position starting in December and for a full term, can run a write-in campaign or ask the county Republican or Democratic parties to nominate them to be on the ballot in November.
Reddinger also said candidates are still needed as well for two Region 1 seats, which includes South Bethlehem Borough and Mahoning and Madison townships in Armstrong County.
While Reddinger won a write-in nomination for one of the two Region 1 seats, he said this week that he has not decided if he will accept the nomination, and would prefer to retire from the school board after many years of service.