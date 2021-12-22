NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Mrs. Wingard’s second grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School pretended to be stockings hanging somewhere in their house. They wrote about things they would see, hear and smell during the Christmas season.
As I hang by the kitchen cabinet there’s a lot going on around me. I can see the cookies Mackenzie left for Santa are gone! I hope Gavin and Riley didn’t eat them! I hear footsteps at the door. I think it is Santa Claus trying to take presents over to the Christmas tree. I can smell hot chocolate. Santa’s elves made him a mug full. He put marshmallows in it too. I’m so glad it is Christmas.
— By Mackenzie R.
I see my elf watching the kids to see how they behave. Santa is putting out presents for Bean, Josie, Joey and Journey. I can hear footsteps coming from the roof. It is Santa on the roof eating cookies. Santa is also giving the reindeer their carrots. I can smell breakfast cooking. I think they are having eggs, toast and pancakes. The syrup smells so sweet. They eat cookies too. I feel happy because Christmas is my favorite holiday.
— Brandilynn Y.
As I hang by the window there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Bella’s dogs Camo and Nala. They are trying to eat Santa’s cookies off the little stand in the living room. I can hear Santa’s footsteps from the living room. He is putting presents under the tree. I hope he eats the cookies before the dogs get them. I smell the cookies. They smell delicious. I want to eat them. Christmas is the best holiday of all!
— Bella S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Zoey’s pets playing around. They are really silly and are being goofy with their toys and food. I hear some footsteps from Zoey’s little sister. She is sneaking and seeing if she got any presents. She is getting a snack with a drink. I can smell the cookies on the plate. I wish I could eat them! They smell like chocolate! I love being a stocking at Christmas time!
— Zoey G.
As I hang by the banister there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Jace’s mom, dad and his chocolate lab all on the couch. They are cuddling the puppy and watching “Home Alone.” I hear Jace’s chocolate lab tearing the presents open. Grizzly bear likes to chew the presents because he is a naughty puppy. I can smell Santa’s naughty reindeer. They are sneaking the cookies. The reindeer smell like pine trees because they were flying through them. I am so grateful that Jace took me out of the shed. I was mad because he forgot me in the box.
— Jace H.
As I hang by the stairs there’s a lot going on around me. I can see the family’s dog, Octavia, is getting into the presents. Chase’s mom is going to be mad! I hear Octavia barking. I bet she is barking at Santa Claus. I hope he gives her a bone. I can smell cookies. They smell good. I smell chocolate and vanilla. I am glad I’m not in that box! I love Christmas!
— Chase S.
As I hang on the stairs there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Daisy’s living room and Daisy’s dog. I wish I could pet the dog and sit on the couch! I hear a sled, reindeer and footsteps on the roof. I think Santa landed on the roof with his reindeer. I love Christmas and my family. Being out at Christmas is still very fun!
— Daisy N.
As I hang by the movie shelf there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Connor’s family’s presents. I wish I could open the presents with them. I hope Caden gets a Lego hockey set. I hear “Ho! Ho! Ho!” coming from outside. I think Santa is outside in the snow! I hope Connor’s dog, Chloe, doesn’t bite him! I can smell candles burning in a jar. They smell like hot cocoa and cream. They are sitting on the dining room table. I hope Connor doesn’t forget to blow them out. I don’t like being cooped up in that old box! Christmas is the best!
— Connor S.
As I hang on the hook there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa Claus walking around the living room. He is putting presents under the Christmas tree. I hear reindeer clomping on the roof. The reindeer are keeping me awake. They are annoying! I can smell gingerbread men on the plate. They smell so good! I wish I could eat them. I feel good because it is Christmas time.
— Moncef S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa Claus putting presents under the Christmas tree. I wish I could have one of those presents that Santa Claus is putting under the tree. I hear Santa Claus going, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” on the roof of the house. I think Santa is bringing presents to the kids! I am happy that it is Christmas! I love Christmas!
— Elijah R.
As I hang by the fireplace there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Emma’s family opening presents at Christmas. I wish I could open presents on Christmas Eve! I hear Santa Claus’s footsteps on the roof. I hope he can fit down the chimney! I hope Lainee, Emma’s dog, does not bite him! I can smell cookies baking in the oven! Emma likes to dip cookies in hot chocolate. She eats them every Christmas Eve. They smell really, really yummy! I am happy it is Christmas Eve! I do not like that dirty box that I live in!
— Emma M.
As I hang by the fireplace mantle there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Kacey’s family’s living room and the cookies and milk. I wish for a bite of that cookie! I hear Santa Claus on the roof saying, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” He is going down the chimney. I can smell the fresh cookies on the plate. They smell so good! I just want to eat them. I love Christmas so much!
— Kacey P.
As I hang on the hook there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Keaton’s sister opening presents. The presents were wrapped in red, white and blue. I wish I could open presents too. I hear “Ho! Ho! Ho!” coming from the roof. I hear clomping too. I think I hear Santa coming down the chimney. I can smell Keaton’s mom baking gingerbread men in the oven. The smell is so good! I am glad that I am not in the attic with the mice! I like being out of the box. I feel sad when I am in the box! Merry Christmas!
— Keaton P.
As I hang on the railing there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Cassie’s Christmas tree in the living room. I wish I could open some presents under the tree! I hear the jingle bells playing in the house. I think the reindeer just landed! I can smell the gingerbread house. It smells so good! I could eat a million of them. I love Christmas because I don’t have to be in the attic. I love Christmas!
— Cassandra E.
As I lay under the tree there’s a lot going on around me. I can see the kitchen with the cookies and milk. They made three different kinds of chocolate chip cookies! I hear Santa’s footsteps on the roof. The footsteps are keeping me awake! I can smell cooking coming from the kitchen. Jackson puts the cookies and milk on the kitchen table. Christmas is my favorite holiday because I do not like being in the attic!
— Jackson P.