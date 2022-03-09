NEW BETHLEHEM – After nearly three years without a contract, hundreds of hours of negotiating, a teachers’ strike and the intervention of an arbiter, an agreement has been reached for teachers and professional support staff in the Redbank Valley School District.
Following a lengthy executive session, the nine-member school board unanimously approved the Act 88 Arbitration Determination issued by the Board of Arbitration for the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA), as well as a tentative agreement between the district and the Redbank Valley Educational Support Professionals (RVESP) during a special meeting called prior to Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled work session.
According to Patrick Andrekovich, UniServ Representative with the Pennsylvania State Education Association which represents Redbank’s teachers and support staff, RVEA members voted on the proposed contract last Thursday, while the RVESP voted Tuesday, March 8 prior to the special board meeting.
Offering his opinion following the meeting as to what ultimately brought both unions and the board together, Andrekovich pointed to the mutual decision to go with a new health insurance provider for district employees.
“I think the move to ACSHIC definitely played a key role in both sides agreeing,” he said.
Previously, Andrekovich said the district was serviced by the Northwest Consortium, but research indicated that both sides could realize a monetary savings by contracting with the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium (ACSHIC).
“I think by securing a quality health plan the associations were willing to make concessions on their salary requests,” he said, pointing out that the school board was willing to increase its wage proposal based on the savings that resulted from the switch to ACSHIC.
While discussing the motions to approve the tentative agreements with both unions at Tuesday’s brief meeting, school board president Bill Reddinger thanked the board negotiators and indicated his support of the contract.
“I think that Dr. [Chad] Shaffer, Mr. [Jason] Barnett, Dr. [Donald] Nair and Mr. [Dee] Bell should get a pat on the back for the hundreds and hundreds of hours that they put into this process no matter how the vote turns out,” he said. “I know it’s been the board’s direction to end up achieving a balanced budget from the get-go, and this proposal would keep us in the balanced budget range to the best ability.”
Following the unanimous votes to approve, Reddinger announced that the district now has professional and support staff contracts.
“Teachers and support professionals are excited to have labor peace for at least three years,” Andrekovich said, noting that both new contracts are effective for six years, retroactively from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2025.
Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the school board were unsuccessful as of press time. Specific details of the contracts will be provided when they are made public.