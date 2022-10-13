NEW BETHLEHEM – With budget season on the horizon, Redbank Valley School District officials took initial action earlier this week signaling their intention to not raise property taxes above the state-approved index for the upcoming school year.
During their brief meeting on Oct. 11, school board members unanimously approved a motion directing the administration to prepare an opt out resolution in lieu of a preliminary budget.
The motion came on the heels of last week’s work session where district business manager Cheryl Motter noted that the state-approved property tax increase index for the 2023-2024 school year has been set at 6.1 percent.
Motter explained that with budgeting, a district can either opt out, and say that it’s not going to raise taxes above the index, or do a preliminary budget and file for referendum exceptions.
She also reminded the board that voting for the motion on Tuesday does not indicate that the district is raising taxes.
“We’re not voting to raise anything,” she said. “We’re saying that if taxes are raised in our budget, you as a board will not raise them higher than the allowable index, which is 6.1 percent.”
Board member Jason Barnett explained further that while doing a preliminary budget can be beneficial, the decision to not raise taxes above the index makes it a moot point because there is no need for a referendum and no need to apply for exceptions.
“It just then allows you to do a normal budget process,” he said, noting that the current motion essentially signals the board’s intent. “When we do the resolution in January, that’s when we will be committing that we will not go above 6.1 percent.”
Motter said that the official resolution must be approved by Jan. 26, 2023, and she hopes to present the resolution to the board on or before its Jan. 10 meeting.
In other financial matters Tuesday evening, Barnett mentioned the need to revisit the district’s educational foundation.
“The education foundation is basically a nonprofit that different school districts have if someone wants to give charitable donations to fund specific projects,” he said.
District superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp pointed out that there is currently a scholarship that is funded through Redbank’s Educational Foundation that is awarded yearly.
She explained that if someone passes away and wants to donate a sum of money to a particular department or project, those funds are earmarked for that specific purpose.
Barnett said that in the past, money was also raised through a golf tournament and other special events. He also said that funds were distributed as mini grants to fund things that wouldn’t be covered out of the general fund.
Adding to the discussion, Rupp said that maintaining a foundation takes a lot of dedication and presence.
“We need to make sure that if we dive in, we can sustain the progress of it,” she said.
Other Business
• The resignation of LPN nurse aide Kayla Anderson was accepted effective Oct. 4.
• Jordonna Bowser was approved as high school musical director.
• The second readings of multiple district policies including Conflict of Interest and Federal Fiscal Compliance/Uniform Grant Guidance were approved.
Approval was also given to the first readings of district policies 200-210.1, which include student enrollment, immunizations, health screenings, attendance and more.